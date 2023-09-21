After SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Guneet Monga’s ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won big at the Oscars 2023, it’s time for India to find the next set for its official entry to the Academy Awards 2024. We have seen a series of movies rise above and beyond in the last few months and considering all those India should not have great difficulty in finding the right one for the entry.

Well, according to latest reports, The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Zwigato are in contention to be India’s official entry for the Oscars this year. Hindustan Times reported that the Oscar committee has already started its process through several screenings in Chennai and films including Balagam, The Kerala Story, Zwigato and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in contention.

The publication reported that a source has revealed that RRR and The Elephant Whisperers huge achievement at the Academy Awards has given “new confidence” to the directors. The source said, “This has led to a new confidence among the filmmakers to pick the project, which is why they are looking at a wide range of commercial, regional as well as serious cinema from the country”.

The portal reported that the committee has received over 22 entries from all over India and the final announcement, which will decided by a 17-member jury, headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, is expected by next week.

The portal also quoted another source close to the development as saying, “Some of the films, which have been sent to the Film Federation of India for Oscar selection, include names such as Anant Mahadevan’s The Storyteller (Hindi), Music School (Hindi), Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), 12th Fail (Hindi), Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil), Ghoomer (Hindi), and Dasara (Telugu).”

The source also revealed that Gadar 2 has also applied for consideration, however its fee is pending. He said, “The list might have additions such as Vaalvi (Marathi), Gadar 2 (Hindi), Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose (Hindi), and Baap Lyok (Marathi). We have received their application, but are waiting for the fees.”

The source further added, “The screening started yesterday and would take a week as there is a huge pool of films to be watched and then they will decide. We can expect an announcement about the official entry from India next week.”

So, now that the process has started, it will be interesting to see which film will be India’s official entry for Oscars 2024.

