Shah Rukh Khan has given one of the biggest comebacks in the history of Indian cinema. In terms of box office collection, this is certainly the biggest return to the big screen. His Jawan, which will soon hit the mark of 1000 crores gross globally, has created history for Bollywood and even pan-India. Let’s discuss it more in this Box Office Record Book edition!

We have been celebrating the success of the Atlee directorial in the context of Bollywood or Hindi cinema, but today, we’ll take a look at the film’s position in front of the biggest pan-India hits. The juggernaut starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role has been creating ripples right from its day 1 and recently emerged as the only 6th film to hit the 500 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Speaking about the opening day at the Indian box office, Jawan ranks 6th on the list of highest Indian openers with 75 crores. The list is topped by RRR (134 crores), followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (121 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (116 crores), Adipurush (89 crores) and Saaho (88 crores).

In opening weekend collection (3-day), Jawan is at the 5th spot with 206.06 crores, below RRR’s 325 crores, Baahubali 2’s 304 crores, KGF Chapter 2’s 288.40 crores and Adipurush’s 223.35 crores.

Coming to the opening week numbers (7-day), the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is at the 4th spot with 368.28 crores, below Baahubali 2’s 539 crores, KGF Chapter 2’s 498.85 crores and RRR’s 477.50 crores.

In terms of the highest collection in India, Jawan is in the 6th position. Check out the entire list below:

Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2 – 520.25 crores (latest collection not updated yet) Jawan – 511.04 crores (13 days) Baahubali: The Beginning – 418 crores 2.0 – 408 crores Dangal – 387.39 crores Jailer – 345 crores

