It was yesterday we spoke about Jawan’s potential of smashing it out of the park on National Cinema Day. Sadly, that won’t happen as it’ll not enjoy the benefit of discounted ticket rates. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj will witness a major boost at the box office, with its movie tickets being available at discounted rates. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, last year, National Cinema Day was observed on 23rd September and it helped Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s Brahmastra massively at the Indian box office. On that day, movie ticket rates were capped at just 75 rupees across the country (excluding premium formats & some theatres). With such a low rate, record-breaking footfalls were recorded.

Brahmastra enjoyed National Cinema Day on its day 15 of theatrical run and from the previous day’s 3.18 crores, it jumped to a massive 10.80 crores. Now, this is going to happen with Mission Raniganj. This year, the special day will be celebrated on 13th October instead of 23rd September, giving a benefit to Akshay Kumar’s film, which releases on 6th October.

Amid an ongoing craze and euphoria of Jawan, National Cinema Day would be been historic but now, as it’ll be celebrated next month, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj has got that extra booster dose to roar at the Indian box office. However, unlike last year, this year’s movie tickets will be priced at 99 rupees.

National cinema chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Delite, Mukta A2, Movie Time and others will offer discounted movie tickets. Over 4,000 screens will be celebrating National Cinema Day on 13th October.

