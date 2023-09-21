The North American box office will be witnessing another dull weekend as there’s nothing big coming out. This Friday, Sylvester Stallone & Jason Statham’s big-screen action entertainer, The Expendables 4, is arriving in theatres and is expected to take an ordinary start. Let’s discuss its projection in the domestic market, budget and more in detail below.

Directed by Scott Waugh, the fourth instalment of The Expendables brings back action stars- Stallone and Statham – and it will be a treat for their fans. This time, the makers have added Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and others to the cast. With such a strong cast, the film had the potential to debut on an impressive note, but it seems ongoing strikes are denting the business.

Yes, amid strikes, Hollywood actors aren’t able to promote films; the same happened with The Expendables 4. Now, it all boils down to the content of the film, and a big start will be missing. As per Deadline, the biggie is expected to earn between $15-$17 million during the opening weekend at the North American box office. That’s no improvement at all from part 3’s $15.8 million.

If reports are to be believed, The Expendables 4 is budgeted at $100 million, which includes only the production cost and no print and publicity budget. Considering this cost, the film must earn at least $200 million globally to be a success, reports Screenrant. While the performance in the domestic market looks ordinary, the China box office is expected to help in hitting the finish line.

For the unversed, The Expendables franchise enjoys a good market in China and the third instalment ended up making $73 million from the country alone. Already, The Expendables 4 is running in Chinese theatres after releasing last Friday and made around $11 million during the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

