Megan Fox is one of the eminent personalities in Hollywood, and it won’t be wrong to say that she once had her foot in the mouth and often made news with her uncensored remarks like calling her Transformers director a dictator to openly admitting to having a relationship with a stripper. Yes, you read that right; she once had a short fling with a stripper and got lap dances from her just to get to know her. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The actress was married to Brian Austin Green and is now in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple even got engaged last year. They solidified their relationship by drinking each other’s blood. They do keep social media engaged with their eccentric lifestyle, and the netizens remain very much entertained by them; hence, when Fox shared a cryptic note indicating MGK cheated on her, it took over the internet like wildfire.

Over a decade ago, Megan Fox sat in an interview with GQ magazine, and during that, she revealed how she got into a short relationship with a stripper named Nikita when she was around 18 years only; she said, “Well, that year my boyfriend broke up with me, and I decided—oh man; sorry, Mommy!—that I was in love with this girl that worked at the Body Shop [a strip club on Sunset Boulevard]. I decided that I was going to get her to love me back, and I went out of my way to create a relationship with this girl, a stripper named Nikita. I was there all the time—I would go there by myself. I bought her things—perfume, body spray, girlie stuff. I turned into a weird middle-aged married man.”

Megan Fox added, “I felt like I had this need to save Nikita. I’d get lap dances so I could get to know her, and I’d give her what I thought were great little sound bites of inspiration—like You can do it; you’re better than this! I didn’t want her to be there.” While explaining why she chose to be with Nikita, Fox said, “She smelled like angels.”

She further added, “No. Well, she did smell good. Like vanilla. She was sort of a tough badass, but she’d do these beautiful slow dances to Aerosmith ballads. She had really long, stick-straight hair and was Russian. I just liked her. She was really sadistic and sarcastic and funny.” Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t last long.

Megan Fox then revealed that it did not last long and said, “Not very long. You know when you’re pushing something, and it escalates much too rapidly, and it explodes after only two weeks?” However, the Transformers actress made it a point to clarify that she was not a lesbian and things all humans are born to be attracted to both sexes.

We agree with Megan Fox; she is the girl crush of many women, and nobody’s to blame for that.

