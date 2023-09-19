Angelina Jolie does not seem to suck at anything, especially when it comes to being a badass actress who performs in every genre effectively. But she is also unparalleled when it comes to fashion and posing like a seductress, like the way she did in many of her photoshoots, including the one that we found out about today. Jolie has been an epitome of beauty for a long time, and her time seems to have stopped as she doesn’t seem to age at all. Keep scrolling to get a peek at her.

Angelina not only has an attractive face and body but a charming personality as well! Jolie has a really illustrious career, and as mentioned earlier, she never stayed limited to one particular genre and experimented with her roles diligently; there’s rarely any other actress who is as capable in the action space as her.

When it comes to fashion, Angelina Jolie never fails to slay like a true queen, and the throwback picture of the actress from 2010 is simply breathtaking. The photo had been shared on X, aka Twitter, by the account ‘@ThenatheEternal’, and as per that, it was for Vogue magazine. The monochrome picture featured Jolie in a super tight satin corset that perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The perky corset flaunted her busty asset perfectly as she posed with her well-toned arms above her head, looking sideways.

The actress also had a knitted dress tied around her waist; Angelina Jolie went accessory-less for the look with just a dainty pair of earrings. For makeup, Jolie probably went for sheer coverage with perfectly contoured cheekbones and well-moisturised lips, and with the picture being black and white, the colours are hard to make out.

Angelina Jolie held her hair up with her hands and sported bangs at the front, perfectly striking a sensuous pose against the light with probably a wide paned glass window at the back. The silhouette created by her looked surreal and something straight out of a painting.

Check out the picture here:

Angelina Jolie for Vogue 2010🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZAwmRTRyj — angelina (@ThenatheEternal) July 20, 2021

