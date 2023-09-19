Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been making headlines ever since reports of some trouble in their paradise came out. The duo, who were married for four years, have now announced their separation and the reason behind the same has not been clarified yet. However, several reports came out mentioning how the Jonas Brothers’ member wanted to stay in while his wife opted to go to party, referring to their lifestyles. Amid the divorce proceedings, Sophie is busy filming her new show Joan in Europe. After her pictures of looking devastated came out, she seemed to be in high spirits in the latest one.

Joe and Sophie reportedly met in 2016 after the former slipped into the British actress’ DMs. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in two different ceremonies in 2019. They share their two kids.

On September 6, the former couple took to their Instagram handles to address the rumours and confirmed that they have split up. Following the announcement, Sophie Turner was spotted looking unhappy while smoking a cigarette on the sets of Joan in Spain. She was later photographed kissing co-star Frank Dillane for a scene in the series.

Now, it seems that the Game Of Thrones actress is not letting the divorce make her feel down as she was smiling and chatting during her latest spotting. Sophie Turner donned a blue bodysuit with a pair of jeans and broad belt. She fashioned her short blonde wig with red lipstick and smokey eye makeup as she smiled her way on the sets. As per Page Six, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress is keeping herself busy with work in the difficult time. Check out her pictures making rounds on the internet here.

Sophie on the set of Joan last week 💙🦋 #SophieTurner pic.twitter.com/pY9P9FGHRf — Leigh🏳️‍🌈SophieTurner (@LeighSophiet) September 18, 2023

Reacting to her latest spotting, a netizen wrote, “She is gonna be so much better off without that loafer brother,” while another penned, “Forget him – he’s going nowhere.”

Reports of the duo split began making rounds earlier this month as Joe Jonas was spotted performing without a ring and was also looking for divorce lawyers. Their official statement read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

