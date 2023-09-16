Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been making all the headlines for sometime now as they announced their divorce after being married to each other for half a decade. However, they were together for almost eight long years. Though celebrity breakups and divorces are quite common in the industry, it’s just that none of us was ready to find Joe and Sophie join that list ever forget so soon. But now it has happened and the two are busy sorting their lives.

For those who are not aware, Joe and Sophie have been linked to each other from 2016 and the couple finally got engaged in 2017, taking the wedding vows in 2019. The couple also welcomed two daughters together; Willa in 2020 and the second daughter in 2022.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner took to their respective social media accounts and shared a statement reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Now, Sophie has been captured while passionately kissing her co-star Frank Dillane as they filmed their upcoming ITVX series Joan. This comes just over a week after the 27-year-old actress and Joe Jonas confirmed that their 4-year long marriage is over. Sophie was spotted enjoying and smiling ear to ear with Frank while filming the beach scene in Spain.

One of the videos, which surfaced online, showed Frank wrapped his arms around Sophie as he picked her up. The duo were also seen splashing water on each other in the clip. Sophie donned a teal swimsuit along with a colourful cover-up, while Frank was spotted in a white polo and shorts.

The upcoming ITVX series Joan will showcase Sophie Turner as the British jewel thief Joan Hannington, while Frank Dillane will essay the character of her husband, Boisie Hannington.

