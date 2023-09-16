



Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have become a hot topic of discussion due to their NSFW outfits while stepping out in Italy. The couple has been in the European country for a while now and making controversial headlines everyday. As Kanye was recently in the news for his unusual demands with his new home, his wife’s outfits has become another reason of attracting scandals. During the couple’s recent outing in Italy, Bianca exposed her n*pple as she went braless and wore a completely sheer

Advertisement

After his much-talked-about split with Kim Kardashian, Kanye tied the knot with Yeezy’s architectural designer Bianca, earlier this year. While the two went public about their marriage, it was reported that they never filed legal documents of their union.

Advertisement

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been vacationing in Italy for a while now. The two are nowhere behind in making headlines and have reportedly irked Italian citizens with their outings. Earlier it was West who exposed his b*tt during a boat ride and received a ban from the company. Now, it is the Australian beauty who is turning heads with her unusual outfits for their casual trips to restaurants.

As per Mirror UK, Bianca Censori stepped out to grab some kebabs with her husband. The Yeezy founder was in his usual black-coloured look, the one where he covered himself completely and only his nose was visible. Bianca was on a who other level of NSFW outfit as she wore a n*de-coloured sheer bodysuit.

Through the strapless suit, she flauntd her b*sty cleav*ge and also chose to expose her n*pples. She wore a pair of nude briefs to hide her private parts and added transparent heels to her look. The architectural designer fashioned her brunette hair in a pixie cut and did not opt for much makeup. Check out her look here.

Reportedly, Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is now concerned about her children after the Donda rapper’s boat incident.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Amber Heard’s Mera To Die In The Jason Momoa Led Sequel As Per A Viral Theory & Seems Like Haters Are Finally Getting What They Want

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News