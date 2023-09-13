Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines for a long time now. The two have been on a long vacation in several exotic locations, including Italy, Venice and Japan as well. Bianca has been making headlines with her near-n**de clothes, going barefoot and all.

Bianca has faced criticism for her daring fashion choices while strolling the streets of Italy. Yet again, she was spotted wearing a revealing ensemble as the couple ventured out for a day of shopping in Florence during their controversial Italian escapade.

Italian officials have strongly criticized Brianca Censori and Kanye West for their recent inappropriate behavior during a boat trip, which has also raised concerns among Censori’s friends. Despite the widespread backlash, Bianca made yet another bold statement by wearing a revealing nude-colored, strapless bandeau top that left her n*pples exposed, reports Daily Mail.

The Yeezy designer showcased a hint of her midriff, paired with black, minimalist shorts and closed-toed nude heels. Her short, dark hair was elegantly parted to the side, allowing her to display delicate silver ear cuffs that added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble for the outing with the Heartless rapper, also known as Ye.

The Grammy-winning artist opted for a discreet all-black attire, featuring a short-sleeved black shirt paired with black trousers. Kanye West also sported a black hood that concealed a substantial portion of his face, complemented by a black cross-body bag casually slung over his shoulder throughout their shopping excursion.

Notably, he chose to forgo footwear, instead casually strolling through the city streets wearing just a pair of black socks. Hand in hand, Kanye and Bianca leisurely explored several stores together during their city outing.

