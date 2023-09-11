Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s troubles continue after their NSFW boat ride in Venice and getting banned by the company. They seem to have been avoiding another legal problem by avoiding his lawyers. As per new reports, a top music producer has been searching for the rapper for his song on multiple occasions without his consent. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

The rapper is currently on a long vacation with his new wife, Bianca, in several exotic locations, including Italy, Venice and Japan as well. His wife has been making headlines with her near-n**de clothes, going barefoot and all. Keep scrolling to find out about the recent controversy!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kanye West has been accused of sampling an eminent house DJ and producer Marshall Jefferson’s 1986 hit ‘Move Your Body’ on a minimum of 22 occasions as per The Richest, and it has also been used in his 2022 album Donda 2’s track Flowers. As per that report and another in The Sun, the rapper is untraceable, and even his lawyers are facing difficulties reaching him. The report further suggests that his legal team has acknowledged the fact that they have no information about his present situation or where he is as he continues his holidays with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Meanwhile, with the current situation, Marshall’s label, Trax Records, has asked for extra time for the completion of the lawsuit against Kanye West, according to the court filings in the Eastern District of Louisiana Court. Kanye did something similar earlier this year when his former law firm sought permission from the court to leave the rapper as they couldn’t contact him.

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue with their bizarre fashion on the streets of Italy, while some believe that it’s a PR stunt and the rapper is planning on making a musical comeback.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Chris Evans aka Captain America Marries Alba Baptista In An Intimate Ceremony; Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth & Others Attend Wedding By Signing NDA?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News