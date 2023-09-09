Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been all over the news over the latter being recently spotted almost n*de while just hiding her modesty with a mere purple cushion. Bianca has been recently spotted wearing very racy outfits, and according to a fashion expert, she is trying her best to fill Kanye West’s former wife Kim Kardashian’s shoes. Scroll down to know the details.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wearing nearly n*ked outfits has been dubbed as a PR stunt as the rapper is gearing up for his musical comeback. The rapper was also recently banned from a Venice boat company for a lifetime after he flashed his b*tt during a boat ride.

Circling back to Bianca Censori, according to The Mirror, Kanye West’s wife as per a fashion expert is dressing for attention. The expert claimed, “She obviously is dressing for attention- her outfits are outrageous, barely there and she looks like a s*xualised object.” The expert continued that Bianca might be trying very hard to fill Kim Kardashian’s shoes adding, “It’s hard to fill Kim’s shoes though but she looks like she is trying her best.” The fashion expert added Bianca will apparently continue to wear outrageous outfits, dubbing it as “extraordinarily little”.

The expert also shared, “It looks like she is dressing to keep up with Kanye,” adding, “They both clearly like the limelight and they look ridiculous.”

The expert also spoke about what the Grammy-winning rapper’s new wife likes to wear when it comes to colours claiming that she prefers monochromatic colour schemes and sheer stretchy fabric that “that reveal everything.”

Further commenting on Bianca Censori’s style statement, she concluded, “Whilst she is with Kanye I think we can expect more of the same i.e. not many clothes!” Kanye’s former wife Kim Kardashian was also known for outrageous outfits and it was widely known that Kanye was the one who used to style her regularly.

