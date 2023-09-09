Demi Moore and her former husband, Bruce Willis, went through a roller coaster marriage as the former used to believe that the actor was apparently cheating on her with other co-stars. The actress, in an interview, once also claimed that Bruce apparently felt trapped in the marriage and was cheating on her to escape from reality. Scroll down to know the details.

For the unversed, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore married in 1987 and announced their split in 1998 before finally divorcing in 2000. Willis is currently married to Emma Heming Willis. The actor, who is currently suffering from frontotemporal dementia, shares an amazing bond with Moore despite their earlier differences.

Speaking of Demi Moore’s allegations against Bruce Willis, according to Animated Times, the actress in her memoir Inside Out candidly said, “It was as if he woke up a few years later and thought, ‘Whoa, is this what I want? Or do I really want to be free?’” The actress continued, “I think he was struggling to resolve a conflict within himself, he wanted family and grounding, but he also craved excitement and novelty.” Moore concluded, “Basically, he wanted to do whatever the f**k he wanted.”

Demi Moore’s marriage with Bruce Willis might not have worked out but in the same 2019 memoir she recalled the first impression of the Hollywood A-lister.

Writing about him, Moore described the Die Hard actor as “cocky, dark, and handsome.” She added that all Willis was focusing that night was on her which made her pal Emilio Estevez tell her, “He’s all over you, like a cheap suit in the rain.”

It was earlier reported that a controversial comment over procreating during his Playboy interview was one of the strong reasons behind their divorce.

In 1996, Willis claimed, “No woman is going to satisfy a man’s natural impulse to procreate, procreate, procreate. The impulse doesn’t go away because you have three or 10 or a hundred kids. We try hard, but we’re animals.”

The actor further shared, “We’re just donkeys walking up to the trough for food and wanting to f*ck everything we see because of this unconscious agenda.”

