Joe Jonas has been more unfiltered and raunchy about his s*x life than most noticed. Recently divorced from Sophie Turner, the American singer has been at the receiving end of backlash over allegedly spreading negative PR stories against his ex-wife. Amidst it all, his claims of having a bigger ding-dong than his other Jonas Brothers and several other controversies have gone viral on the internet. Scroll below for details!

Joe has dated some renowned women from the industry. From Ashley Greene, and model Blanda Eggenschwiler to Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Gigi Hadid, the list is rather longer than one expected. He began dating Sophie Turner in 2016 before they settled down in 2019. They’re blessed with two daughters – Willa (2020) and a younger baby girl, who was welcomed in 2022.

Back in 2016, Joe Jonas held a candid Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with his massive fan base. He was asked if his p*nis size is bigger than his siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. To this, he responded, “I like to think so. Although, it’s not often that I’m in a locker room or shower with my brothers, so I couldn’t really tell you. But, I’d like the Internet to believe that I’m still killin’ it.”

During the same event, Joe Jonas also confessed losing his virginity at the age of 20 to Ashley Greene. What was more surprising is his revelation of finding condoms in his drummer Jack’s room to execute the deed.

Meanwhile, many know that Joe broke Taylor Swift’s heart on a 27-second phone call after ghosting her for almost two weeks. But many wouldn’t know that he went on to date her BFF, Gigi Hadid, for a short-lived romance of 5 months. However, things eventually settled between the trio and they were spotted on numerous vacations together post the controversy!

Joe Jonas is currently being accused of painting Sophie Turner as the ‘villain’ in their marriage after reports claim she was busy partying late night in the UK while he was taking care of their kids.

