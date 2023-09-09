No one can at the moment outside the realm of the Marvel office can tell you what is happening with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once what looked like a well edged plan when Kevin Feige stood tall at the Comic-Con and announced the next two phases, now seems to be in a very tumultuous space. One of the characters that is a part of the chaos and has a very dicey future is Scarlet Witch aka Wanda, played by Elizabeth Olsen. While reports earlier said the studio has cut ties with the actor but, it seems like that is not the case.

For the unversed, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda became one of the most prominent figures in the MCU. With her standalone show, WandaVision, she became Scarlet Witch, and her presence suddenly became even more powerful. She then made her way to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as the antagonist against Benedict Cumberbatch only to be killed by him in the final battle.

But everyone was confused about how she will comeback to life and what is Elizabeth Olsen’s future in the MCU. While reports had she has been fired by the Marvel bosses, new reports say that she is certainly not dead in the MCU, and she will definitely come back in the larger scheme of things. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch might be dead in the MCU, but she is not out of the universe. The actor may be taking a break from playing the part but she hasn’t hung up on it as of yet. The studio is still busy chalking out a plan for her future. If all lands well, she will have a space in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, popularly called Avengers 5 & 6 respectively.

There is no confirmation on either news, so we must take it all with a pinch of salt. There have also been updates on WandaVision season 2 and more, but then everything is a rumour until Kevin Feige decides to confirm it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

