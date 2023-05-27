The faith of MCU movies has not been overwhelming in recent times, as many of its projects have bombed. Considering the same, the hype of upcoming Avengers movies has been questioned as many wonder how that would turn out. While nothing has been confirmed about the movie, except for the title, a new report claim Sam Raimi is in the talks to helm the projects of new superheroes along with the third Doctor Strange movie.

The filmmaker has had a relationship of their own with Marvel as he directed the first Spider-Man trilogy movies starring Tobey Maguire. In recent times, he showcased his work within the MCU as he directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer sequel was not received well at the theatres, we wonder if he will be able to helm the Avengers project. Read on ahead to know more about it.

Insider Jeff Sneider discussed the possibility of an upcoming MCU project on the recent episode of THE HOT MIC podcast. Reportedly, Marvel is eyeing veteran director Sam Raimi to lead the project as he is one of the most experienced directors that MCU has ever had. On the other hand, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is also on their list, but the chances of Raimi are more compared to the young director.

Additionally, the reports add that Marvel is planning to bring back the director for the upcoming third Doctor Strange movie, which has not been made official yet. While we know that Master of Mystic Arts will return to the MCU, the possibility of a third movie is a big yes. Not to forget, as he is one of the most senior MCU characters we have in the Multiversal Saga, it can be speculated that Dr Strange will have a major influence in the upcoming Avengers movie.

With all that, let us know what you think about it. Do you think Sam Raimi would be fit for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars?

