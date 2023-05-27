Priyanka Chopra seems to be adapting to an unfiltered nature as she reaches the peak of her career. The global icon earlier exposed the dirty politics in Bollywood, but that doesn’t stop her from playing safe in Hollywood. PeeCee now talks about how she refused to play side characters in the West and reveals her conversation with the producers. Scroll below for all the details!

Even before her marriage to Nick Jonas, Priyanka had started spending time in Hollywood. She was busy shooting Extraction, and her tremendous acting chops have landed her biggies like The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again and the much-talked-about Citadel series.

In an interview with Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra says she wouldn’t play stereotypical characters in Hollywood. She shared, “In the last five years, there has been a big demand from actors who say, “I don’t want to be a sidekick anymore.” I know I did. I didn’t want to be one of the checks in the box that says we’ve made our cast diverse—that we have an Indian, an Asian, and so on. I didn’t want to have that. And I know a lot of my colleagues don’t want to do that.”

Priyanka Chopra also revealed her conversations with her producers as she added, “So I’ve taken many meetings where I’ve clearly told producers, “Don’t put me in stereotypical parts.” I don’t want to do it. I’m going to work hard for you because I know my damn job. I’ll come onto the set and do 10 percent more than what you asked for, or maybe even 20 percent. I will be better than anyone you’ve cast because I’m not afraid of working hard. It requires selling yourself.”

Well, PeeCee is a global icon for a reason!

On the professional front, Citadel has been renewed for a new season and Priyanka Chopra will headline the series along with Richard Madden.

