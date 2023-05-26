Margot Robbie is currently making headlines across the globe for her upcoming film ‘Barbie’ where she’s playing the lead opposite Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ken’. Margot is a fashion icon and has given us some of the most memorable red carpet appearances over the years. And once, in a throwback interview, Margot lashed out at trolls/people who keep asking her when she will have a baby. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Margot is one of the most successful actresses in the West and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress doesn’t have an official Instagram account but has fan pages dedicated to her by her fans on social media. Now talking about her life, the actress is married to director and producer Tom Ackerley.

In an interview with Radio Times, Margot Robbie once expressed her sympathy towards her character from ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’ where she played Queen Elizabeth I, who couldn’t produce an heir and said, “It made me really angry.”

Margot Robbie added, “How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

Margot concluded by saying, “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

The Barbie actress is straight up stating facts and lashing out at our patriarchal society for setting unrealistic expectations of women.

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie lashing out at trolls for pressuring her to have a baby back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

