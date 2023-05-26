Hollywood star Vin Diesel is a happy man after his latest action movie Fast X has raked in more than $350 million at the global box-office. While the actor might be doing well on the professional front, his health might be going haywire as the actor has reportedly grown a few inches extra on the waistline. A new report has suggested that the lead star of the Fast X movies is now resorting to shapewear and shoulder pads to look at his absolute best. Scroll down to read more.

Vin Diesel recently held a premiere of Fast X in Rome, looking all dapper in an all-black outfit. The latest in the Fast and The Furious franchise was the 10th instalment to hit the screens. It is reported that two more movies will be made before the franchise finally comes to an end.

Speaking of Vin Diesel putting on some kilos, an insider spilt the beans to Radar Online, sharing, “He’s not as buff as he used to be, so he wears tummy-controlling shapewear and shoulder pads in public.” The tipster added, “He’s extremely macho but also self-conscious — especially as his waistline has grown a few inches.” The 55-year-old star, who has a massive net worth of $225 million, as per the sources, still works out in the gym and is still fit but wants to feel just as great. The publication reported that the stretchy shapewear helps trim the actor’s torso and improves his posture when attending public events.

The shapewear also makes his arms look bigger. A source on the same added, “They give his confidence an extra boost and make him feel fantastic. He has to compete with a lot of buff stars in this movie, so the extra effort goes a long way.”

Speaking of the Fast and The Furious franchises, it has been reported that the spin-offs are already in the works, and Vin Diesel’s role in the franchise is far from over, as new spinoffs are already in the works. One of the spin-offs will be a female-led instalment.

