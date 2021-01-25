



The #MeToo movement has put off an alarm all across the globe. The recent person to be at the receiving end of the blaze is XXX and Fast & Furious fame director Rob Chen. The filmmaker has been accused by Italian actor of Asia Argento of s*xual assault. As per the latest updates over the Internet, Asia has said that Cohen abused her during they were shooting for XXX and put her under the influence for doing the same. Read on to know all that Argento has to say about the same scroll below.

If you are unaware, Asia Argento is the actor who was one of the initial people to accuse Harvey Weinstein of bad behaviour. The actor has now Opened up about Rob Cohen. She says the complete episode in detail will be narrated in her book Anatomy of a Wild Heart, which will be released in Italy on January 26.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Asia Argento said that Rob Cohen abused her by making her drink GHB (an anaesthetic referred to as r*pe drug commonly). She said she did not know what that as but fell unconscious just to fund herself naked in his bed the next morning. She said, “It’s the first time I’m talking about Cohen,” Argento told the outlet. “He abused me by making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it. At the time, I honestly didn’t know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed.”

Meanwhile, Rob Cohen through his representatives has denied all of Asia Argento’s accusations. He called his dynamic with her an excellent working relationship and her considered her as his friend. The statement read, “Mr. Cohen categorically denies Asia Argento’s accusation of assault against him as absolutely false. When they worked together, they had an excellent working relationship and Mr. Cohen considered her a friend, so this claim dating back to 2002 is bewildering, especially given what has been reported about her in recent years.”

However, this isn’t the first time Rob Cohen has been accused of a similar thing. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

