Ever since Millie Bobby Brown embodies Enola Holmes in Netflix’s hit original, the world has not been the same. Everyone across the globe has been obsessed with her and want her to make a comeback. That is planned to, not official but it is a well-known secret that a sequel to the chronicles of Sherlock Holmes quite popular sister is in works at the streaming giant. Amid it are the reports that have left us more excited. If they are to go by, Sherlock’s most popular enemy Professor James Moriarty will be seen in the sequel. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

This film released on Netflix last year and took the audience by storm. The film was centred around Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola, supported by Sherlock Holmes played by our mighty Henry Cavill and Mycroft Holmes played by Sam Claflin. Later Millie herself had spoken about the sequel and hinted at having one. Making way to the mainstream is to reports now.

Advertisement

As the film seems to be progressing in its pre-production, it feels like there a few additions to the story. And they are justified, the makers will for sure try to make Enola Holmes 2 bigger and better. To do this, they seemed to have decided to rope in Sherlock Holmes’ archenemy. And it is none other than Professor James Moriarty. In the Sherlock universe, Moriarty is defined as Joker to Holmes’ Batman.

Moriarty so far has appeared in one comic by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. But it will be impossible if Enola Holmes goes ahead without bringing him in the timeline. There is no buzz who will reprise the villain in the Millie Bobby Brown’s film, the last two actors to give the character their version was Andrew Scott and Jared Harris. The two did garner critical praise and also loved by the fans.

How excited are you for Moriarty making his way in Enola Holmes 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Ben Affleck To Remain Single Until Ana de Armas Comes Back Asking For Another Chance?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube