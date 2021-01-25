What exactly is up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? Well, this is something which all their fans really want to know. There has been trouble in their marriage since quite some time now, and it is reported that both of them are very much living life on their own terms.

While the couple has yet to publicly acknowledge marriage troubles or the reported split, a source close to Kim and Kanye says they are still spending much of their time apart. Continue reading further for all the details.

“Kim and Kanye are doing fine living their separate lives. They’re communicating little but not as much as one would think,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. Kim Kardashian has been spending the majority of her time in California at the couple’s $60 million Hidden Hills home, while Kanye West has seemingly been at his Wyoming property for months.

“They say whatever they need to say [to each other]. There’s nothing going on in that department. She’s in LA, trying to keep the kids’ lives as normal. It’s a sad situation,” the source notes. Kim Kardashian has escaped to Palm Springs amidst swirling divorce reports, where sister Kourtney Kardashian also appears to be unwinding.

“Kim has been in Palm Springs this week just to get out of LA and get some privacy. She got there earlier in the week,” an insider confirmed to the portal. Kanye has remained quiet on social media in recent weeks as he continues to live on his $14 million Wyoming property. He purchased the 9,000 sq. foot Monster Lake Ranch outside of Cody in Sept. 2019.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage appeared to be in question over the summer following Kanye’s presidential run. After that, several rumours added fuel to the already blazing fire. Recently reports of Kanye hooking up with Jeffree Star shook everyone, but the YouTube sensation rubbished these reports in no time.

We really wonder what Kim and Kanye are up to?

