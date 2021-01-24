Hollywood films and TV shows have huge audience Internationally but Korean Dramas and Japanese films are not far behind. Streaming services are now also giving a chance to Japanese films. Let’s face it, the Japanese wave is officially taking over the world now.

If you are thinking of trying something new apart from Hollywood movies, then this post is going to tell you the best list of Japanese Movies Netflix 2020. Take a look at our compilation below:

Gantz: O (2016)

Yasushi Kawamura directorial is a 2016 Japanese CGI anime science fiction action film. The film is based on the manga series Gantz, which was written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku. The film’s story follows a teen boy, who was brutally murdered in a subway station, awakens to find himself resurrected by a strange computer named Gantz, and forced to fight a large force of invading aliens in Osaka.

Bleach (2018)

The Japanese action fantasy film, which is based on the manga series of the same name by Tite Kubo, is directed by Shinsuke Sato. The film is produced by Warner Bros. and stars Sota Fukushi as the main protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. The film is now available on Netflix.

Shoplifters (2018)

Directed, written and edited by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the film is about a non-biological family that relies on shoplifting to cope with a life of poverty. The film was released in 2018 and was a critical and commercial success. The Japanese film has bagged several awards as well and is currently streaming on Netflix.

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Written and directed by Sunao Katabuchi, the film is a Japanese animated wartime drama that features characters designs by Hidenori Matsubara and music by Kotringo. The film tells the story of a girl, who is cute and sweet and how she fought with all her might whenever she faced difficulties and for me, that is something ‘magical’.

Fullmetal Alchemist (2017)

Directed by Fumihiko Sori, it is a Japanese dark fantasy science fiction adventure film. It stars Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda and Dean Fujioka. The film is based on the manga series of the same name by Hiromu Arakawa. It’s one of the best Japanese films to watch.

