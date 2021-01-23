Looking s*xier post-pregnancy is not possible, says who? Well, Gigi Hadid has redefined fashion after delivering her baby girl, and we cannot stop looking at the gorgeous diva who has set out new ‘hot-bod’ goals for all the new mums out there!

Advertisement

We bet you would want to take cues from the supermodel and look as appealing as her even after becoming a mother. So here we have 3 looks of the diva which took our breaths away, and we know you have been eyeing these looks as well.

Advertisement

In the last few days, Gigi Hadid has been giving us quite a few street style looks that are perfect for the chilly winter!

ALL BLACK WITH A PINCH OF NEON

Who would have thought that a pair of simple black tight slacks can look so fashionable? Well, as we already told you that Gigi Hadid is someone who can make heads turn with any damn look! Wish I had the same power. A couple of days ago, the supermodel opted for an all-black look. A pair of tight slacks that hugged her hourglass figure and a black puffer jacket was thrown over it that kept Gigi warm on the cold winter morning. She added a pop of colour to her look with neon green sneakers, tinted sunglasses and a black face mask. Hadid styled her hair into two braids, to keep it away from her face as she was papped.

DENIM ON DENIM

Gigi is truly a fashion goddess, and this look will prove it. She opted for a head-to-toe blue look that gave us lessons on layering for our next look! She wore denim co-ord set which involved a blue jacket and pants, with white lining. She threw on a baby blue checkered coat over her ripped jeans and completed her look with white sneakers, socks and tinted sunglasses while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun.

CASUAL OR FORMAL?

We all would think ten times before pairing a blazer over our denim. But, Gigi Hadid did it, and we must say that she looks so gorgeous, and her style looks so effortless. The new mom picked out a graphic yellow t-shirt that was tucked into her high-waisted jeans. Gigi topped this off with an oversized checkered blazer and finished it off with a pair of brown boots. Mirror finish sunglasses and a black face mask completed her look.

After writing this, I think I am just going to stalk Gigi some more and get all the inspiration for my weekend look. What about you?

Must Read: From Tenet To Extraction: 7 Popular Hollywood Film Scenes Which Were Shot In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube