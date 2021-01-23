The year 2020 was a heartbreaking one for Ryan Dorsey and his son Josey. The 5-year-old went boating with his mother, actress Naya Rivera in Ventura County, California last summer. She first went missing but was later found dead in Lake Piro days later.

Dorsey on Friday shared a picture of his son decked out in Carolina Panthers merchandise. Sharing the sweet photo he captioned it, “Shout to @panthers and @sirpurr for sending us some sweet holiday swag. We really appreciate it. This little boy…man…I couldn’t be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he’s endured more than anyone should at 5 years old.”

Referring to Panther’s motto, Ryan Dorsey also wrote, “Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience. You’re so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that’s all we can do.”

Ryan Dorsey then concluded the post hoping to inspire others who struggled during 2020. He wrote, “To everyone that had a tough 2020…you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency. I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere – no matter how hard it is. All the ❤️. #keeppounding 🖤.” Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, after Naya Rivera’s death, Josey moved in with his father Ryan full time. The Glee star’s sister, Nickayla, is also living with them to help out with Josey.

Just earlier this month, the Runaway actor shared a sweet family photo on his wife Rivera’s 34th birthday. Ryan Dorsey wrote, “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34..I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha…Rest easy old lady…❤️ 💫 🖤💫❤️.”

