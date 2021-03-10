Ryan Murphy has insisted he’s still “committed” to creating a college fund for Naya Rivera’s son after the late actress’ father accused him of backing down on the promises he made after her death.

Naya‘s father, George Rivera took to Twitter on Tuesday (March 9) and claimed that the Glee creator hadn’t reached out to the Rivera’s family. He added that the writer hadn’t come through on his plans to put a fund together for her five-year-old son.

Responding to a tweet from a fan about Ryan Murphy’s joint statement with Glee co-creators, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, following Naya Rivera’s death, George wrote, “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story …. and make sure he’s knows that I know ….

In the next tweet, Naya Rivera’s father wrote, “When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’ …. vocalise a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses …. even in a unexplainable tragedy …”

“Broken Promises….. fake outrage …. hollow gestures ….. no phone call,” he wrote in a third tweet.

When another fan asked, “did they never open the trust fund for josey ? omg,” George replied: “Hahaaaa.”

An hour later, Ryan Murphy responded to the claims on his Twitter page. He insisted that the trio have been putting plans to create the fund for Naya’s child Josey. He tweeted, “Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” he wrote. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”

