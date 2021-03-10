As per the figures from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and The Richest, actor Tom Hanks has a net worth of $350 million as of 2021. With this much dough in his account, it isn’t surprising that he has an expensive taste when it comes to his homes, watches or some strange collections like cars and typewriters.

With unforgettable performances in films like Forrest Gump, Cast Away, Big, Saving Private Ryan, and more, we have seen the actor invest in luxurious items over the years. Today, sit back and take a look at some of his most expensive purchases.

Malibu Mansion

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson bought this house in Malibu for $26 million. According to EchoFineProperties, the couple purchased the 4 bedroom mansion from film producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall.

Though no much details are available about the property, it is known that the house features a swimming pool, pool house, carport, a semi-circular field, a large vegetable and herb garden, and a 2-level limestone pavilion. It spans over has 14,500-square-foot of prime real estate.

Typewriter collection

People have a passion for collecting different things – from coins and vinyl records to paintings, books, and many more. Tom Hanks, too has a collection, and it’s not something you may have seen before – except in a museum dedicated to it. The actor has an impressive array of typewriters, and we know he has spent a considerable amount of money on it.

As per reports, Hanks started this passion project when he was 19 years old and currently has over a hundred in his possession. Over the years, the actor reportedly started giving a few away and now has just around 120 typewriters at home.

Watch Collection

Who doesn’t love watches? Well, I only see a few hands down, and they don’t include Tom Hanks. The ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ actor has a to-die-for watch collection that includes brands like Rolex, Omega and Bell & Ross.

His collection includes a Rolex Explorer I. Made in Switzerland; this device is made from 904L stainless steel strong enough to withstand extreme and cost around $7,000. Hanks also owns a Rolex Sea-Dweller that is perfect for extreme diving and has a water resistance of up to 4,000 feet. The watch costs around $12,840 and is made of stainless steel.

He also owns a Rolex Milgauss that cost close to $8,000. This watch features scratch resistant green crystal on the inner bezel and has a Stainless steel case with a fantastic lightning-shaped orange hand. Another watch in his collection is the Omega Speed-master, which he originally wore for his role as NASA astronaut Jim Lovell in Apollo 13. This watch cost $4000 per piece and feature Hesalite crystal, lack dial with indexes and engine-turned sub-dials.

Car Collection

Tom Hanks has an expensive and pretty strangest car collections. The Forrest Gump actor has an eBox, a 1974 Fiat 126P, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Toyota RAV4E, among other vehicles in his garage.

While the eBox, a car that runs on a 625-pound lithium-ion battery pack, is priced at $55,000, his Mercedes-Benz S-Class is worth close to $100,000. While his 1974 Fiat 126P car is a gift he received from a fan on his birthday, his Toyota Prius cost him a mere $27,000.

Pacific Palisades Houses

The couple owned two Pacific Palisades homes – they sold them a couple of years ago – and they were some costly real estate pieces.

As per LA Times, One of the homes, which Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson acquired during a transaction in 2003, was sold for a whopping $9.25 million. It was built in 1933 and covered an area of approx—4,000-square-feet of space. Besides beamed ceilings, wood floors and original fixtures with ironwork and tiles, the home also included a living room, a panelled dining room, a library/den, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and massive gardens.

The other Pacific Palisades home was sold for $8.75 million. Built-in an English Traditional style in 1957, the property spanned 7,300 square feet. It included a screening room, a pub/billiard room with a fireplace, a master suite with a ‘his and hers’ closets and a renovated bathroom. The other rooms in the house were seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a playroom, a herb garden and a large relaxation area.

Besides these expensive purchases, Tom Hanks has also used his millions for charity works. The actor supports several causes he believes in and has donated to approx. 30 institutions to date. Some of these include Chabot – a non-profit science centre that teaches about space, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation – that fights against HIV and many more.

If you had millions as much as Tom Hanks has, how would you be spending it? Let us know in the comments.

