R&B superstar The Weeknd is aiming to strike gold at the 2021 Juno Awards after landing six nominations.

The singer will be competing for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year honours, as well as Songwriter of the Year, Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice trophy.

Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe each score five mentions, while Celine Dion extends her total Juno Awards nominations to 75 after earning recognition in three more categories, including Album of the Year for Courage.

Dion and The Weeknd will face off for the album prize with Bieber’s Changes, Ali Gatie’s YOU, and Thanks for the Dance from Leonard Cohen, while Dion, Gatie, Bieber, and Reyez will challenge The Weeknd for Artist of the Year.

The 2021 Juno Awards, organised by officials at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will be held virtually on 16 May (21).

The Weeknd’s Juno Awards nominations haul is another black eye for the bosses of Sunday’s (14Mar21) Grammy Awards, who failed to give the Super Bowl-headlining Blinding Lights singer a single nod.

The main list of nominees is:

Single of the Year:

Drink About Me, Brett Kissel

If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels), JP Saxe

Intentions” (feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber

Kissing Other People, Lennon Stella

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Album of the Year:

YOU, Ali Gatie

Courage, Celine Dion

Changes, Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

After Hours, The Weeknd

Artist of the Year:

Ali Gatie

Celine Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Group of the Year:

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Breakthrough Group of the Year:

2Freres

Crown Lands

MANILA GREY

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Songwriter of the Year:

Alanis Morissette – Ablaze, Reasons I Drink, Smiling

Alessia Cara – Hell and High Water

Jessie Reyez – Coffin, Before Love Came to Kill Us, Far Away, No One’s In the Room

JP Saxe – A Little Bit Yours, Golf On TV, If The World Was Ending

The Weeknd – After Hours, Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears

French Language Album of the Year:

A tous les vents – 2Freres

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs – Klo Pelgag

Les antipodes – Les Cowboys Fringants

Quand la nuit tombe – Louis-Jean Cormier

Pour dejouer l’ennui – Pierre Lapointe

Rap Recording of the Year:

New Mania – 88GLAM

Baby Gravy – 2 bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby

Cold World – Eric Reprid

Good Intentions – NAV

ELEMENTS Vol. 1 – TOBi

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year:

Kiyanaw

The Ridge

North Star Calling

Nunarjua Isulinginniani

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year:

Before Love Came to Kill Us – Jessie Reyez

Where You Are – Savannah Re

After Hours – The Weeknd

Holiday – TOBi

Producer of the Year:

Akeel Henry

Jordon Manswell

KAYTRANADA

Murda Beatz

WondaGurl

Juno Fan Choice:

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

NAV

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd (MT/WNWCHR/KL)

