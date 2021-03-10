It was a fairy-tale come true back in the past decade when Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were together. Their papped pictures had a fanbase of their own, and not to forget the PDA that went on secretly, until the castle fell one day. The couple did call off, and it came in as a huge shocker to everyone around.

Advertisement

It was in 2012 when Kristen Stewart shared an open letter pointed at Robert about the tension between them. In the open letter, she spilled her heart out and also expressed her love for ‘Rob’, to whom she was apologetic too. This was after the Rupert Sanders row. 2 years of silence followed and Robert almost said noting for those long 2 years. But one day he did decide to speak up. Below is what he said.

Advertisement

Before we know what Robert Pattinson said, Kristen Stewart in her open letter had written, “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Talking to Esquire magazine in 2014, Robert Pattinson said, “S**t happens, you know? It’s just young people… It’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s**t? The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict. It’s like that scene in Doubt, where the character is talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.”

Robert Pattinson didn’t stop there, he was vulnerable at the moment and also opened up on his newfound anxiety due to media. The Batman star said, “Whenever I see a paparazzi hanging out, I always think, ’Oh God!, what have they found out!’ Oh, that love child! I totally forgot.”

While on that Robert Pattinson also addressed being disillusioned back when he had to move out of the house he shared with Kristen Stewart. “There was a time, three years ago, when I didn’t know where to live where I wouldn’t be trapped in my home, you know? But I worked it out. It’s not that big a deal in the end. Half of it is in your head,” Pattinson concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Selena Gomez To Retire From Music Because Of Critics; Says “What’s The Point?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube