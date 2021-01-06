There is no doubt that Robert Pattinson earned overnight and worldwide fame by portraying Edward Cullen’s role in the Twilight Saga movies. For an extended period, people only regarded him as the sparkly vampire adamant about retaining his girlfriend’s humanity. But over time, this perception has changed.

Robert has impressed us with several different movies over the last few years and has successfully broken his image as the lover boy. In fact, his portray in recent films has been so impressive and different from the vampire ones that it has even left us with our jaws touching the floor.

The Twilight Saga films were released in five instalments from 2008 to 2012. In all the film, Robert reprised his role as the century-old vampire. Today, we take a look at some of the best movies that helped Robert Pattinson become more than just the Twilight Saga boy.

From The Devil All the Time to Tenet and Water for Elephants, here’s our pick of films that broke Robert Pattinson’s Twilight image.

Water for Elephants(2011)

This film makes it to our list as he made us see him as something other than Edward Cullen while the franchise was still running. Amid the Stephenie Meyer adaptation releasing, Robert Pattinson played Jacob Jankowski, a 23-year-old veterinary medicine who before he finished his education jumps on a train and later joins a circus as a vet.

While people may argue this one is not among his top 3 best performance, it is still the first film that broke the types of roles he would have received once the film series ended.

The Devil All the Time (2020)

While in the Twilight Saga films he played a righteous person who people considered evil, in The Devil All The Time he was the exact opposite. In this 2020 Netflix film, Robert Pattinson essayed the role of Reverend Preston Teagardin, a charismatic preacher we wish we don’t have. While he preaches the good news, he is also a morally corrupt preacher who ra*pes and abandons an innocent Lenora when she becomes pregnant.

Another highlight of this character breaking the Twilight impression of him is the accent he used in the film. There is no chance you will ever place him as the vampire from Phoenix, Arizona.

Tenet (2020)

Another 2020 film where he broke our expectation and delivered something on the other end of the spectrum compared to his role in the Twilight films. Even though the film features John David Washington as the central character, there is no doubt Robert Pattinson also steals the screen when he is present.

While he plays Washington’s partner, Neil, he is vital in helping him solve the case. We won’t talk more about as the film is still in theatres and you should head there to see exactly how different Robert is from the images the vampire films earned him.

These are the films I loved the best where Robert Pattinson wasn’t Edward Cullen. Which is your favourite movie where he broke the image of the vampire film series cast? Let us know in the comments below.

