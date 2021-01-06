Every day we get to hear the news of some or the other actor testing positive for COVID-19. Although it does come as a shock to most of the fans, we all have gotten used to hearing such news. But, what we are going to tell you now will send shockwaves down your spine. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave’s newborn has tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. A newborn baby has tested COVID-19 positive. Continue reading further to know everything about it.

Advertisement

Jessie Cave, who is known for her role of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series, recently took to Instagram to share that her 3-month-old son, Abraham, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharing a photo from the hospital, where she is isolating with her newborn, the actress wrote that the new strain is super powerful and contagious. She also shared that she didn’t want to be in a hospital after a traumatic childbirth.

Jessie Cave shared a photo of her newborn from the hospital and penned a long note. In the note, she revealed that her son is Covid positive. She wrote, “I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well, but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully (sic).” Check out the post below:

Talking about the new strain of the novel coronavirus, the Harry Potter star added, “This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth (sic).”

Jessie Cave also thanked the medical staff taking care of her and her son. She wrote, “Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 …. please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone (sic).”

Get well soon Abraham.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Reveals Inspiration Behind Fight Scenes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube