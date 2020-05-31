Whether you are a Potter Head or just another Muggle living in a world full of magic, you just cannot deny that Harry Potter is a universe in itself. Right from the talking hat, to the changing ceilings to Dumbledore’s pensive and of course the flying car, we have been fascinated by J.K Rowling’s world at every step.

But here are 5 trivias that we sure even the biggest Potter nerd might not know. So let’s dive in:

1. Doby Was Inspired By A Real Girl:

One of the most loved characters of the Harry Potter series, Doby was a house-elf who was freed by Harry in the Chamber Of Secrets is actually inspired by a real-life person! Yes, you read that! J.K Rowling had once revealed that Doby’s habit of hurting himself comes from a girl who Rowling knew in her school days. The girl was often expelled from school for ironing her hands! Shocking isn’t it?

2. Not Voldemort But THIS Character Was The Real Harry Potter Villain

While Voldemort wreaked havoc in the lives of Harry and all those he loved was heartbreaking. But did you know that it was Dolores Umbridge who frightened even the most famed Horror writers of all time, Stephan King? In his review of Harry Potter and the Order Of The Phoenix, King wrote, “The gently smiling Dolores Umbridge, with her girlish voice, toadlike face, and clutching, stubby fingers is the greatest make-believe villain to come along since Hannibal Lecter.”

Well, we won’t say he was wrong! Her atrocities with the Black Quill were nerve wrenching.

3. 2 Different Actors Play Professor Dumbledore:

Shocked, are we? Most people may have skipped the subtle change in Professor Dumbledore’s looks. The transition happened after the first two instalments of the Harry Potter franchise. While the first two parts had Richard Harris plays the powerful wizard Dumbledore, the remaining were played by Michael Gambon.

4. Voldemort too was played by Two Actors:

One of the most famous characters of the Harry Potter franchise, Lord Voldemort too was played by two different actors. While the fact that there was a young Voldemort and Tom Riddle is known to all, there was one more face to the villain might not be known to many.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Richard Bremmer play the lord Voldemort who shares his body with the poor strutting Professor Quirrell. However, with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, actor Ralph Fiennes gains his full body as Lord Voldemort and stay till the very end.

5. Moaning Myrtle Was 37 When She Shot For The Film!

Yet another memorable character in the Harry Potter franchise was Moaning Myrtle. While Myrtle is one character who dies at a very young age in the film, she is actually played by a 37-year-old actress. Yes! As spooky as it sounds, Shirley Henderson played Moaning Myrtle was 37 when she shot for the film, making her the oldest person ever to play a Hogwarts student.

We’re sure these facts left you amazed like the magic in Harry Potter films did!

