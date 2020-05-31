Avengers: Endgame Trivia #67: Jude Law Spoke To ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr While Making His MCU Debut With Captain Marvel

Brie Larson entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel (2019). A month before Avengers: Endgame released, Brie’s solo starrer was out in theatres. Despite having a limited appearance, Captain Marvel played a crucial role in Endgame. In her solo film, we were also introduced to Jude Law who played Kree commander, Yon-Rogg.

Jude Law was praised for his performance as Yon-Rogg in the film. The revelation about his character at the end of the film shocked the audience. Before making his entry into MCU, Jude spoke about Marvel films with Robert Downey Jr. RDJ has worked with Jude Law in 2 Sherlock Homles film and they are good friends. From Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, Downey Jr has been a part of most of the Marvel films. Hence, many actors find him reliable to talk to.

In an interview, Jude Law revealed what he spoke to Robert Downey Jr. That’s our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #67 today. The Captain Marvel actor told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know that he ever gave me any advice, but he obviously had a great time making these. He talked a little bit about how [making a Marvel movie is like] fitting this one piece into a bigger picture that someone else has got their eyes on, and giving yourself over to that. It’s not about trying to understand everything. Just do your piece.”

Well, it’s good to see how RDJ has been a go-to person for several actors when it comes to Marvel films.

Meanwhile, Robert’s journey with MCU ended with Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man sacrificed his life to kill Thanos and saved millions of people. Everyone was emotional with Tony Stark’s death and the fact that RDJ will not play Iron Man again.

