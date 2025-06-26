All of the seven members, including J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, and V, have been discharged from their military service. Ever since they got back together, the BTS ARMY has been going crazy about their comeback. However, amid the rumors regarding a full-group performance, a new petition has been filed against Suga over his past DUI controversy.

Despite paying a hefty price, apologizing several times, and even staying aloof from his fans, the BTS member is still facing the public’s wrath. It seems people can’t let go of his drunk driving case, and now netizens have been demanding a restriction on him from appearing on the KBS show. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

What Is This Petition Filed Against BTS Suga?

As per a Korean media outlet, YTN, a petition was filed on June 23 against BTS Suga on KBS’ bulletin requesting a restriction on his appearances on the network. The reason stemmed from his 2024 DUI controversy, which left everyone in shock. The ban petition is titled Request for sanction on restriction of appearance on KBS regarding Suga’s DUI (via Pinkvilla).

On the KBS Viewer Petition Bulletin Board, the petition demanded that the network hold a broadcast appearance regulation review committee and make a proper decision regarding Suga’s involvement. The reasons that were mentioned concerning areas revolved around his influence on the youngsters and the masses. According to the person who filed the petition, this step was necessary to take as people needed to understand how dangerous and unlawful drunk and driving cases are. While it may not have such an impact in other countries, but in South Korea, it is a grave offence, and people should act accordingly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

For those who don’t know what happened, back in August 2024, the BTS member was out enjoying some drinks with his friends. However, as he was returning home, he faced a minor accident while driving an electric scooter. Driving a scooter under the influence of alcohol comes under a DUI charge that has serious legal consequences. But what created a major fuss was that, being a top celebrity in South Korea, Suga showed a lack of awareness, which sparked the whole controversy.

Will SUGA’s DUI Controversy Affect BTS’s Comeback?

It’s been years since BTS’s fandom has been waiting for their favorite band’s comeback. Usually, comebacks happen through interviews, shows, and concerts. KBS is one of the most popular network channels, and K-pop artists use it to release their albums or songs. Now, if the broadcasting unit bans Suga from appearing on their shows, it might create an issue for the band. Either they would not choose the platform for their comeback show, or they would appear as an incomplete band.

Qrts break 📸 Bts’s suga stuns in new pictures on his way to the police station for dui investigations https://t.co/gCyrCL0t0n pic.twitter.com/INvvPmxCv7 — 🕸️ (@Redactedbull) August 23, 2024

Nonetheless, the situation doesn’t seem in favor of BTS. What do you think about the whole controversy?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

