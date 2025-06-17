Artists and celebrities are quick to come under intense scrutiny if fans spot them supporting or endorsing any controversial political statement or symbolism. While many jump in with accusations and proof of their claims, others also come forward with a defence for the artists in question. Currently, the K-pop community is rife with a debate over BTS member Jungkook’s cap that allegedly supports a controversial agenda.

BTS’s Jungkook Faces Criticism Over Viral ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ Cap

BTS is no stranger to scrutiny by fans. The global K-pop group has been caught in crossfires several times in the past when members have reportedly donned clothing or were seen endorsing a politically sensitive material, especially one that is largely controversial.

BTS’s Jungkook and member Jimin were discharged from the military on June 11. Members RM and V were discharged a day before, on June 10. Following their discharge, the members greeted their fans virtually. Shortly after, on June 13, Jungkook was spotted in public wearing a cap with the words “Make Tokyo Great Again”, a slogan that fans allege is a controversial statement following the long-standing colonial past between Japan and Korea.

BTS Jungkook seen wearing a 'Make Tokyo Great Again' caphttps://t.co/hcwuW3KxGQ pic.twitter.com/jfWjGtulpT — pannchoa (@pannchoa) June 13, 2025

Fans were further displeased that Jungkook would sport such a slogan right after he was discharged from his national duties. The incident took place during rehearsals for fellow BTS member J-Hope’s concert Hope On The Stage in Goyang, South Korea.

Fans even went ahead and claimed it was akin to the controversial statement “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) by the current president of the US, Donald Trump. This statement by President Trump propagates the idea of absolving immigrant rights and enabling a system that grants support to only those communities that the propagandists think are “truly American.”

Following the backlash from netizens, Jungkook came forward with an apology on Weverse on June 14. He profusely apologised for hurting fans’ sentiments and taking steps without confirming the political significance of the slogan. He also informed the fans that the hat was disposed off promptly. Here’s his full apology on Weverse:

Jungkook’s MAGA Controversy Sparks Online Clash Between BTS ARMY and aespa’s MYs

After images featuring the Standing Next To You singer wearing the cap went viral on X, fans left no space to point out how controversial that cap is. The allegations further ignited fan wars between ARMYs (BTS Fans) and MYs (aespa fans). Those who found Jungkook’s outfit choices outright controversial and insensitive brought out past incidents where other BTS members were also embroiled in a controversy for allegedly sporting clothing or making a politically sensitive comment, (via Times of India). Reportedly, BTS’s RM was also caught in a similar controversy a few years ago, when he wore a cap with the words “Make Comedy Great Again,” and fans had likened it to the MAGA statement, per Koreaboo.

Both fandoms began proving how the respective group members have been politically controversial. The reason why MYs got involved in this debate is that some fans brought up Karina’s alleged right-winged outfit a few days ago, which caused a lot of stir within the online fan communities. She had posted an image of herself wearing an oversized black and red jacket with the number two, along with a rose emoji caption, allegedly supporting the South Korean conservative presidential candidate Kim Moon Soo. Fans took to X to express their views on the matter and also began a heated debate over which group is more politically insensitive. Here’s what one X account wrote:

BTS JUNGKOOK under fire for wearing ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ hat. Netizens share their thoughts. “The guy didn't just wear a MAGA-inspired hat but also one that has pro-Japanese imperialism connotations, which is even crazier for a guy that just got discharged from the military” pic.twitter.com/FgrgRlEFRV — The Kpop Tea (@thekpoptea) June 13, 2025

The sentiments soon took an ugly turn as the fans began to dig up dirt and attack each other on a personal level. The fans abused both groups verbally and morally. The heated debate continued for a few days after the photo first went viral as more fans began to take note of the events that unfolded.

this is fucking embarrassing mind you, jungkook from korea wearing that make tokyo great again cap even though he knows damn well of his countries history with japan.. like maga for japan’s far-right bullshit https://t.co/2hP9us3WEd — jay (@belneul) June 13, 2025

This is not the first time that a K-pop idol has stirred controversy and ignited heated debates online. Earlier in April, the K-pop group Kiss of Life (KIOF) also came under fire for culturally appropriating the Black community by replicating stereotypical outfits, hairdos, and speech accents. The members and their agency came forward with an apology following intense backlash online.

Such incidents only go to show that the actions by celebrities affect the fans at large. While it is wise to be careful in one’s approach towards political, social, and cultural statements, it is also imperative to be informed about the latest developments that could potentially lead to an intense backlash. Fans jumping in defence of their favourite artists goes to show the immense support and loyalty they have in their hearts, but in doing so, if they end up verbally, emotionally, and socially abusing another person, then one migh need to rethink their approach to getting the justice and the apology they think they deserve.

