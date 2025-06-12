It’s the happiest time for the ARMY (BTS fandom) as four members got discharged from the military back-to-back. On June 10, 2025, RM and V were officially discharged, and the photos and video clips surfaced everywhere online. Jimin and Jungkook got off on June 11, 2025. Unfortunately, while the ARMYs waited with bated breath to receive an update, many fans broke the rule of visiting the members outside the military base camp.

The scenario sparked major conversation about BTS’ safety, and ARMYs (the fandom of BTS) shared their disgust and frustration on social media. In addition to the crowd mishap, a recent report revealed that a woman allegedly even tried to break into Jungkook’s home, getting arrested in the process. Here’s a detailed report of events that have unraveled since the members’ discharge.

Frustration With Fans After BTS’ RM & V’s Discharge

After RM and V were officially discharged, the BTS members greeted the media with bright smiles. RM even played saxophone for the press. However, things got a little messy as some fans were present at the military base, along with the media. Many netizens expressed their frustration over this situation, as the agency had strictly asked fans not to show up on the day of their discharge.

📸 PHOTO Our favorite snapshots of @BTS_twt RM & V today 🥹🫶💜 pic.twitter.com/V4ez9LCnEx — BTS News & Updates (@dalbitbangtan) June 10, 2025

People took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared clippings that proved fans were in attendance at the base. One of them wrote, “Literally absolutely zero respect for bts like can’t y’all listen for once?” Another person stated, There are more and more people. How come HYBE isn’t forcing them to leave?”

Now let’s talk,

We have been spreading the note and keep reminding you all to not visit the base . But as we can see there are a lot of ARMYs are there. It is concerning. They asked you to not go there why didn’t you listen to them.Its really disappointing.

📣Don’t Go to the base pic.twitter.com/X3SoNUR44E — Tutu⁷ 💜🇧🇩7️⃣⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK (@tutu_bts7) June 10, 2025

Literally absolutely zero respect for bts like can’t y’all listen for once? DO NOT GO TO MILITARY BASES

DO NOT GO TO MILITARY BASES

DO NOT GO TO MILITARY BASES

PLEASE DO NOT GO pic.twitter.com/JNKuaN4QRc — bebe⁷ WILL BE SEEING HOBI h✦pe 🐟🎯 (@swagxyoongs) June 9, 2025

More Fans Breaking The Rules On BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook’s Discharge

Despite the continuous warnings and requests, fans broke the rules again on June 11, 2025, when Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the military. Korean media published images of Jungkook and Jimin laughing together and having a moment of their own to be back home after so long. But fans could be seen and heard in the background during their speech.

People shared their rage and disgust over this whole situation, and even stated that the uninvited guests spoiled the whole moment. One K-netizen wrote on X, “The behaviors of the ppl present at the site today were UNACCEPTABLE. You were loud, disruptive, rude, being whiny & complaining to the press & worst of all you were disrespectful BOTH Jungkook & Jimin by not allowing them to speak & overpowering their voices. SHAME ON YOU ALL.” Another X user stated, “Jungkook and Jimin felt uncomfortable bc of those fake fans waiting for them. They were too loud that Jimin couldn’t even focus on what he was saying. Jungkook even mentioned it.”

I’m glad Jimin and Jungkook didn’t stick around long. Those loud bıtches, do they think it’s a concert or smtg? What the hell? I’m glad they didn’t give them the time of day — Liv met 1 of 4 ults⁷🤍 (@Livheartt) June 10, 2025

Jungkook and jimin felt uncomfortable bc of those fake fans waiting for them. They were too loud that jimin couldn’t even focus on what he was saying. Jungkook even mentioned it — 땡⁷ ᴷⁱˡˡⁱⁿ’ ⁱᵗ ᵍⁱʳˡ 🌬BTS YEAR ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK (@BTSPVDTHE_WAY) June 10, 2025

The behaviors of the ppl presented at the site today were UNACCEPTABLE. You were loud, disruptive, rude, being whiny & complaining to the press & worst of all you were disrespectful BOTH Jungkook & Jimin by not allowing them to speak & overpowering their voices. SHAME ON YOU ALL. — ARMY Connect (@Army_Connect) June 11, 2025

BTS Jimin’s Response Regarding The Crowd Outside The Military Base

Soon enough, BTS Jimin took to his Weverse account and addressed this issue. While asking the fans to leave, he wrote, “ARMY, this is Jimin. I want to say thank you to all the ARMY who waited for today. I was truly happy. There’s one thing I urgently want to ask of you. As I mentioned earlier, since it’s very hot outside and the alleyways are narrow, there’s a risk of dangerous situations occurring. I’m genuinely thankful that you came all this way, but for today, I’d really appreciate it if you could head home. Please, I’m asking you.”

Jimin said that fans should go home now because it’s too hot outside and the street is narrow but he’s very thankful for the fans and the fans safety is important 🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/LSsZrgvmYL — prod jimin (@jmnpromise) June 11, 2025

A Woman Breaking Into Jungkook’s House

Along with all the events that were happening ever since the BTS members were discharged, on June 12, 2025, Koreaboo reported that a woman allegedly tried to break into Jungkook’s house. According to the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul, a Chinese woman aged around 30 was caught on the spot for trying to trespass.

The incident happened on the night of Jungkook’s discharge, and the woman was reportedly seen trying the passcode of his door. Police arrived after responding to a concerned neighbor and detained her. Well, being famous doesn’t come easy. What do you think?

i can’t believe someone actually tried to break into Jungkook’s home. He’s a human being before anything else. This is terrifying and not okay in any way. Fame doesn’t mean giving up the right to feel safe. Please respect his privacy. pic.twitter.com/31Xw92nfHM — lucy⁷ (@HSK_HOPE13) June 12, 2025

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Squid Game Ends With Season 3? Creator Confirms Finale, Teases Spin-Off Plans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News