K-pop’s girl group scene is on fire this month, and we’re not even halfway through June. With a blend of rookies and heavy-hitters dropping new music, this summer is shaping up to be a full-on showdown. No matter if it’s bold debuts, genre-mashing B-sides, or high-concept comebacks, everyone’s out to steal the spotlight. So, here we are breaking down the seven girl groups heating up the K-pop scene this June.
1. USPEER
Newcomers USPEER officially hit the scene on June 4 with their debut single album Speed Zone. It’s the first girl group from WM Entertainment in nearly a decade, yes, since OH MY GIRL. So, the expectations were sky-high.
The debut package includes two tracks: the high-octane title Zoom and the synth-laced B-side Telepathy, both crafted by hit producers MonoTree. With a confident, street-style image and bold visuals, USPEER is clearly hitting the gas from day one.
USPEER (유스피어) 1st SINGLE ALBUM [SPEED ZONE]
‘ZOOM’ MV
(https://t.co/OwyU4e3yyX)
2025.06.04 6PM (KST)#USPEER #유스피어 #ZOOM #SPEED_ZONE pic.twitter.com/OF0wbRleVT
— USPEER_official (@USPEER_official) June 4, 2025
2. IZNA
June 9 turned into K-pop’s version of a music festival, and IZNA dove in early with their second single, BEEP. They only debuted two months ago with SIGN, but already scooped up two music show trophies and appeared on KCON LA, Summer Sonic Japan, and KT POP Taiwan.
Yeah, they’re moving fast. BEEP was released yesterday in both Korean and Japanese, making it their first dual-language drop. It’s no longer their rookie era, right?
izna ‘BEEP’ MV
izna Single Album ‘BEEP’
💿 https://t.co/imNL3a7ouI#izna #이즈나#BEEP #izna_BEEP pic.twitter.com/XmQ2GGjD7I
— izna (@izna_offcl) June 9, 2025
3. ITZY
Also landing on June 9, ITZY is back with their first comeback of 2025: mini album Girls Will Be Girls. It’s their first release since GOLD last October.
Packed with five tracks and led by a punchy title song of the same name, the album brings more of ITZY’s signature attitude.
Known for bold fashion, tight choreography, and confidence that drips, this comeback could easily dominate the summer stage.
ITZY “Girls Will Be Girls” M/V
🎬 https://t.co/UvoGQJOsD8
ITZY <Girls Will Be Girls>
🔗 https://t.co/t5KPsTzIGD#ITZY #MIDZY @ITZYofficial#ITZY_GirlsWillBeGirls#ITZY_GWBG pic.twitter.com/3cNtNnMoDa
— ITZY (@ITZYofficial) June 9, 2025
4. QWER
Want something more heartfelt this June? QWER is delivering. The four-member pop-rock band dropped their third mini album, ‘I’m on your side, even if the world is in discord’ on June 9.
This album continues their emotional journey, which started with Harmony from Discord. All six tracks, including Holding Back Tears and Yours Sincerely, were co-written by the members themselves. It’s perfect for late-night listens when you’re in your feelings.
QWER, [난 네 편이야, 온 세상이 불협일지라도] 발매!
지금 벅스에서 감상평을 남겨주시면
추첨을 통해 싸인CD를 드립니다!
🌟이벤트 참여 : https://t.co/A3kZ3HTys4
💿이벤트 선물 : 싸인CD (5명)
#QWER #난네편이야 #온세상이불협일지라도 #눈물참기 @official_QWER pic.twitter.com/C9Ki3uEEUK
— 벅스 (@bugs_official_) June 9, 2025
5. KISS OF LIFE
KISS OF LIFE also brought a more polished, mature sound with their fourth mini album, 224, out June 9. Last year’s Sticky showed us their summer flair, but they’re going deeper this year.
The title track, Lips Hips Kiss, leads the seven-song set, blending attitude with sultry melodies. The album plays with identity and evolving style while keeping the band’s signature pop-R&B flavor.
KISS OF LIFE (키스오브라이프) 4th Mini Album [224] is OUT NOW!
🎧 Melon https://t.co/1OWZxcfQYc#KISSOFLIFE #키스오브라이프 #KIOF#KISSOFLIFE_224 #Lips_Hips_Kiss pic.twitter.com/wO45OIZ28t
— KISS OF LIFE (@KISSOFLIFE_S2) June 9, 2025
6. ARTMS
ARTMS, a five-member group made of former LOONA members, returns with Club Icarus on June 13. Their previous release, Dall (Devine All Love & Live), earned praise for its cinematic storytelling and otherworldly visuals.
This next chapter promises to be just as mythic, with a concept inspired by the Greek legend of Icarus (wings, fire, and symbolism). This is your group if you’re into high-concept visuals and layered metaphors.
[Teaser] ARTMS ‘Icarus’
2025.06.13 1 PM KST
Pre-save on Spotify https://t.co/wPy3plN45V
Pre-save on Apple Music https://t.co/Pp6BdpyAOy
Pre-save on Amazon https://t.co/ynM00R7hXD
#ARTMS #아르테미스 #OURII#Club_Icarus pic.twitter.com/foGH4OgwrH
— Official ARTMS (@official_artms) June 8, 2025
7. ILLIT
Wrapping up the month on June 16, ILLIT is dropping their third mini album, Bomb. Their title track, Borrowed Cat (Do the Dance), takes inspiration from a Korean idiom that describes someone feeling out of place. That idea gets a fun twist with French house beats and playful choreography.
#ILLIT ‘bomb’ Concept Photo (PINK BOMB Ver.)#아일릿 #ILLIT_bomb #PINK_BOMB pic.twitter.com/dLulW4rvOo
— BELIFT LAB (@BELIFTLAB) June 9, 2025
