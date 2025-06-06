Every actor needs to go through certain physical changes to get into the shape of their character, which sometimes involves losing some kilos of weight, a haircut, fashion/makeup styling, and so on. For that, they follow a strict diet and increase their daily workout regimen. It might be dangerous for their health as well, but many actors have shown their dedication towards their craft and shed those pounds to fit in for a role, and that’s definitely not easy. From Park Min-Young, Park Seo-Joon to Rowoon, and others – these 5 Korean stars have gone the extra mile to get into the look of their characters. In this article, we have listed them below. Scroll ahead.

1. Park Min-Young Shed 37 Kgs For Marry My Husband

Park Min-Young left everyone stunned when she appeared in the K-drama Marry My Husband looking absolutely unrecognizable. In the series based on a webtoon, Min-Young plays Kang Ji-Won, who endures an unhappy marriage. But things start to get worse when she gets diagnosed with cancer. Her husband cheats on her with her so-called best friend and even tries to kill her. As Kang Ji-Won was on the brink of death, she traveled back in time only to take revenge on her husband and best friend.

For this role, Park Min-Young dropped down to 37kg. She not only acted the character, she became Kang Ji-Won while filming Marry My Husband. Her weight transformation had created a lot of buzz.

2. Park Seo-Joon Lost 7 Kgs For Concrete Utopia

For the disaster thriller movie, Concrete Utopia, Park Seo-Joon went through a lot of physical changes. In the movie, he starred alongside Park Bo-Young and Lee Byung-Hun and played the character Min Seong. To get into the shape of his role, he had lost 7 kgs, and in between wearing heavy winter clothes while filming in the scorching heat, he would get weak because of losing so much weight.

In an interview, he once revealed the hardships of filming Concrete Utopia and said (via Koreaboo), “There were times when I felt dizzy. Because I lost about seven kilograms for the part. I had to explore certain emotions that I have never experienced before.”

3. Lee Min-Ki Shed 17 Kgs For Monster

Lee Min-Ki proved that an actor can really take up a role and become the character onscreen with utmost dedication. He had shed 17 kgs for his role as a murderer in the movie Monster. The film also featured Kim Go-Eun in another lead character. To embody the cold-hearted killer, Min-Ki went through several challenges of his dieting rollercoaster and bid goodbye to those pounds. He literally gave a chilling performance as Tae-Soo in Monster.

4. Kim Ji-Won Lost A Few Pounds For Queen Of Tears

Kim Ji-Won has always been known for having chubby cheeks, but for Queen of Tears, she had undergone a lot of physical changes. To get into the skin of her character, the rich heiress, Hong Hae-In, she had lost a few pounds. When she had appeared on the YouTube show Salon Drip along with her co-star Kim Soo-Hyun, she had opened up about her diet, which she followed to shed those kilos.

When asked, the actress revealed that the diet was for her health, but it was also for her to fit into different clothes that her character was supposed to wear in Queen of Tears. She had avoided certain foods while filming the series and hadn’t even eaten Chinese food for over a year. She had promised herself to eat everything after the shoot was over but because of the promotional events, she couldn’t do that.

5. Ji Chang-Wook Shed Almost 10 Kgs For Five Fingers

There were reports that Ji Chang-Wook had gone through a physical transformation to portray the role of In Ha in SBS’s drama Five Fingers. Apparently, he used to weigh 72 kgs while filming Warrior Baek Dong Soo, after which he lost almost 9 kgs after being cast for Five Fingers.

One of the representatives from his company attested. In one of the interviews (via Soompi), the insider said, “Ji Chang Wook purposely cut down on his food intake and lost weight to portray In Ha’s sharp personality. Due to his weight loss, he was able to better portray In Ha. Please look forward to the rest of the drama series.”

So, these are the 5 actors who lost weight to get into their characters’ shape.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

