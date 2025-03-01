Seeing the Indian touch in Kdrama is a blessing for Indian fans who love Kdrama. There are more instances nowadays with Squid Game having a prominent character like Ali Abdul played by the Indian actor Anupam Tripathi. But there was a time when Indian touch was absent from Kdramas and that was the time when Kim Ji Won, literally won our hearts with her amazing and hilarious appearance as an Indian woman.

What was it about? What was the Kdrama? Here’s more!

Kim Ji Won is an Indian woman speaking Hindi in a K-drama

She is riding high on her latest success from her leading role in Queen of Tears. Ji Won achieved global success and won the hearts of people, including Kdrama fans in India. Since she is famous now, her previous roles are also being recognised by the fans.

A video from her old acting projects is going viral now where she tried to pass off as an Indian woman. The scene is from the beloved 2012 South Korean comedy ‘High Kick 3: Revenge of the Short-Legged’. This particular clip showed the fans two high school girls played by Krystal Jung and Kim Ji-won, who get stuck in a misadventure and find themselves on the wrong side of law enforcement after taking a U-turn mistakenly en route for an audition.

The whole ordeal in the police station follows a hilarious event of the girls disguised as other people trying to avoid punishment. Krystal masqueraded as an American and Ji Won was disguised as an Indian woman wearing a gorgeous red ‘banarasi’ saree and bangles with bindi on her forehead. It is here that she made a memorable moment for the silver screen by hilariously speaking one phrase over and over in Hindi to show the police that she does not know Korean.

As the scene unfolds, Kim Ji-won’s character repeats the only one phrase she knows: “main khoobsurat hun, mujhse shaadi karoge?” which means ‘I am beautiful, will you marry me?’. This makes viewers crack up every time they watch the scene. Despite the unmasking by the authorities, Kim Ji Won immortalised the ‘indian girl’ persona and the clip went viral.

When the series had aired in 2012, this clip was a highlight of the internet, and once again, after so many years, it has garnered renewed attention. This shows how she can leave a lasting impression for the viewers with her amazing acting prowess.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Spends Her Valentine’s Day With Frederic Arnault Amid Her Busy Schedule With Born Again & The White Lotus Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News