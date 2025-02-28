Netflix has solidified its position as the leading streaming platform, consistently drawing in millions of viewers worldwide. With an extensive library of original content, the platform continues to expand its influence, producing blockbuster films, binge-worthy TV series, and globally successful non-English titles. One of the biggest contributors to Netflix’s global rise was Squid Game, the South Korean survival drama that took the world by storm in 2021.

The series became a cultural phenomenon, breaking records and introducing millions of new viewers to international content. Naturally, expectations were high for Squid Game Season 2, which premiered on December 26, 2024. Despite being Netflix’s most-watched series in the year’s second half, it surprisingly accounted for only 0.7% of total Netflix viewing. While this may seem low, it points to the fact that Netflix does not rely on just a few major hits.

Netflix Clocked In 94 Billion Hours Of Streaming Time From July To December 2024

Despite Squid Game Season 2 being Netflix’s most-watched TV show in the latter half of 2024, its overall contribution to total Netflix viewing was only 0.7%. The data reflects Netflix’s evolving content strategy and the increasing diversity of what people watch on the platform. Another reason may be that Squid Game was released right towards the end of the year, and a huge part of its viewing was made in 2025.

According to Netflix’s latest Engagement Report, viewers streamed over 94 billion hours of content between July and December 2024, a 5% increase from the previous year. While Squid Game Season 2 racked up an impressive 87 million views in just six days, no single show accounted for more than 1% of total Netflix viewing. The company explained this in a blog post, stating, “That’s why we invest in a wide variety of quality shows and films and why we need to make them great, so that every time a member comes to Netflix, they press play and stay.”

Another key takeaway is Netflix’s growing influence on non-English content like Squid Game. Nearly one-third of all viewing came from international shows and films, with titles like Norway’s La Palma, Mexico’s The Accident, and Brazil’s Senna attracting millions of views. Further, the top 25 most viewed films during these six months included 10 animated films.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Art Of Negotiation: Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know About Upcoming Corporate-Thriller K-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News