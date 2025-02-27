Here’s All You Need To Know About The Art of Negotiation
As K-drama lovers await the list of a whole new range of exhilarating and intense series, one upcoming show that has caught their minds is The Art of Negotiation. Slated for a March 8, 2025, premiere on JTBC, this thrilling corporate drama promises to entertain audiences with the world of mergers, acquisitions (M&A), sharp negotiations, and riveting characters. Here is everything you need to know about this highly anticipated series.

The Art Of Negotiation: Release Date & Cast

The Art of Negotiation is scheduled to premiere on March 8, 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST. International viewers will be able to watch the series on KOCOWA+, which will offer it with multi-language subtitles for broader accessibility.

With a total of 12 episodes, viewers can anticipate an intense storyline that will keep them on their toes. The Art of Negotiation’s stellar cast is led by Lee Je-hoon, a renowned actor known for his diverse performances in Signal and Move to Heaven. He portrays Yoon Joo-no, the mysterious M&A expert who finds himself at the heart of this intense drama.

Joining him is Kim Dae-myung, who will play Oh Soon-young, a talented negotiation lawyer. Sung Dong-il and Jang Hyun-sung will also play significant characters, with Sung taking up the role of the influential chairman of Sanin Group and Jang playing the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Directed by Ahn Pan-seok, known for his work on Something in the Rain and Heard It Through the Grapevine, will be directing the upcoming K-drama. The screenplay is penned by Lee Seung-young, whose writing style is expected to deliver an ideal combination of suspense and emotional factor to the plot.

The Art Of Negotiation: Plot

The Art of Negotiation explores the intricate world of M&A, where Yoon Joo-no, an expert in the field, leads a team of experts through challenging corporate scenarios. Known for his calm approach and sharp intellect, Yoon excels as a negotiator, skillfully navigating the complexities of the corporate world.

Throughout the series, viewers will be drawn into the details of high-stakes deals, witnessing the tension behind the scenes, strategic decisions, and personal connections between the characters. The Art of Negotiation promises a deep look at power, trust, and strategy in the corporate arena.

For fans of thrilling dramas featuring complex plots, rich characters, and business scenes, The Art of Negotiation is a must-watch. The show offers a mix of corporate intrigue and personal relationships that will keep the audience hooked from start to finish.

