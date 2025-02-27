As K-drama lovers await the list of a whole new range of exhilarating and intense series, one upcoming show that has caught their minds is The Art of Negotiation. Slated for a March 8, 2025, premiere on JTBC, this thrilling corporate drama promises to entertain audiences with the world of mergers, acquisitions (M&A), sharp negotiations, and riveting characters. Here is everything you need to know about this highly anticipated series.

The Art Of Negotiation: Release Date & Cast

The Art of Negotiation is scheduled to premiere on March 8, 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST. International viewers will be able to watch the series on KOCOWA+, which will offer it with multi-language subtitles for broader accessibility.

With a total of 12 episodes, viewers can anticipate an intense storyline that will keep them on their toes. The Art of Negotiation’s stellar cast is led by Lee Je-hoon, a renowned actor known for his diverse performances in Signal and Move to Heaven. He portrays Yoon Joo-no, the mysterious M&A expert who finds himself at the heart of this intense drama.

Joining him is Kim Dae-myung, who will play Oh Soon-young, a talented negotiation lawyer. Sung Dong-il and Jang Hyun-sung will also play significant characters, with Sung taking up the role of the influential chairman of Sanin Group and Jang playing the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

[text removed] lee jehoon for ‘the art of negotiation’ main posters pic.twitter.com/ttZDutQBiF — • (@simpforjehoon) February 18, 2025

Directed by Ahn Pan-seok, known for his work on Something in the Rain and Heard It Through the Grapevine, will be directing the upcoming K-drama. The screenplay is penned by Lee Seung-young, whose writing style is expected to deliver an ideal combination of suspense and emotional factor to the plot.

The Art Of Negotiation: Plot

The Art of Negotiation explores the intricate world of M&A, where Yoon Joo-no, an expert in the field, leads a team of experts through challenging corporate scenarios. Known for his calm approach and sharp intellect, Yoon excels as a negotiator, skillfully navigating the complexities of the corporate world.

Throughout the series, viewers will be drawn into the details of high-stakes deals, witnessing the tension behind the scenes, strategic decisions, and personal connections between the characters. The Art of Negotiation promises a deep look at power, trust, and strategy in the corporate arena.

For fans of thrilling dramas featuring complex plots, rich characters, and business scenes, The Art of Negotiation is a must-watch. The show offers a mix of corporate intrigue and personal relationships that will keep the audience hooked from start to finish.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Moon Ga-Young’s My Dearest Nemesis Surpasses Lovely Runner’s Record, Sets A New One In Audience Engagement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News