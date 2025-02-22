While the new trailer gives an insight into the plot, there’s a lot more to know about The Potato Lab which will premiere next month.

Kang II Soo will be directing the series and Kim Ho-soo will serve as the screenwriter for the K-drana. The two have previously worked together for 2019’s hit drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

The Potato Lab is set in a mountain valley and will showcase the love story between two crazy adults who will work together at a potato research centre.

Here’s all you need to know about The Potato Lab.

The Potato Lab K-drama Release Date and Cast

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama, The Potato Lab will release on March 1 every Saturday and Sunday. The show will officially premiere on tvN Network in South Korea. However, it will be available globally through Netflix and TVING. As per the details, the show will have 12 episodes in total.

As for the cast Kang Tae-ho, who was previously seen in Extraordinary Woo and Lee Sun-Bin in Boyhood will play the main roles. Kang Tae-oh is also scheduled to appear in the 2025 K-drama The Moon Flows Over The River and will reprise his role in the second season of Extra Ordinary Attorney Woo.

Kang Tae Oh’s character stills in the upcoming rom-com series, “The Potato Lab” 🥰 It is set to premiere on March 1 and will be available for streaming on Netflix ❤ 📸: tvn_drama#ThePotatoLab #KangTaeOh pic.twitter.com/d44ZUmhs5M — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) February 8, 2025

Additionally, Lee Hak-joo of My Dearest, Kim Ga-eun of Because This Is My First Love, Shin Hyun-seung of Han River Police, Jung Shin-hye of My Perfect Stranger, and Kwak Ja-hyung of May I Help You, will be seen in supporting roles.

What is the plot of The Potato Lab?

Set in a potato research centre in a picturesque mountain valley, the upcoming Netflix K-drama will showcase the life of Kim Mi-gyeong (Lee Sin-bin), a season-passionate potato researcher. Everyone in the town admires her because of her 12-year tenure and friendliness and labels her craze for potato bizarre.

However, her life takes a turn when So Baek-ho (Kang Tae-oh), a practical businessman becomes the new director of the potato research centre. The two did not agree at first and found it hard to work together.

This crazy potato researcher has met her “mash” Watch Lee Sun-bin protect her potatoes against profit-obsessed Kang Tae-oh in #ThePotatoLab. Coming March 1, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nGKIY4a4dR — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 18, 2025

As per the new trailer released by Netflix, viewers find So Baek-ho arriving at the potato research centre with his rigid personality and friction with Kim Mi-gyeong. However, with time, he warms up to her, and eventually the two get close to each other.

Amidst the bickering, viewers can expect to see an epic office romance between Kim Mi-gyeong and So Baek-ho. Moreover, with the supporting cast involved, they can also expect hilarious moments to make it worth watching.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Unforgotten: 3 Reasons Why You Cannot Miss This Gripping Netflix Crime Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News