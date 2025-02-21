Robert Pattinson might be known for his brooding roles. But he’s got a killer sense of humor when it comes to shutting down awkward questions. While holidaying with Suki Waterhouse, Pattinson had a humorous run-in with an immigration officer.

Recognized as “the guy from Twilight,” he was hit with a stunning question—why did he halt acting? Pattinson’s response was priceless, leaving no room for debate. Curious about what he said? Keep reading to find out!

Robert Pattinson’s Hilarious Response To An Immigration Officer Questioning His Career

In an interview with The New York Times, Robert Pattinson shared a mirthful moment from his vacation last New Year with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. While entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an immigration officer identified him and casually asked, “Hey, you’re the guy from Twilight. Why’d you stop acting?”

Now, most celebs would awkwardly explain their career choices, but not Pattinson. He simply responded: “I’m Batman.” The officer laughed. And honestly? What more needs to be said? The actor literally played Gotham’s caped crusader. No further explanation is required.

Of course, this isn’t the first bit Pattinson has had to remind people he’s still very much in the game. Despite his Twilight popularity, he’s spent the last decade ascertaining he’s way more than just a sparkly vampire. We all know him as Edward Cullen, but Pattinson didn’t just sit back and ride the Twilight wave forever.

Instead, he ditched big-budget blockbusters and went rogue. He collaborated with directors like David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis) and the Safdie Brothers (Good Time), which proves he was done playing it safe.

Sure, it was a risky move. Not every Twilight fan followed him into the artsy world of psychological thrillers and existential dramas. But those who did? They saw him transform into one of Hollywood’s most daring actors. If anyone still thought Robert Pattinson had faded into obscurity, The Batman star quickly shut them up. When he landed the role, some fans were skeptical. But when the movie dropped in 2022? They weren’t doubting anymore.

Pattinson gave us a whole new take on Bruce Wayne—less billionaire playboy, more socially awkward, emotionally tormented vigilante. And that wasn’t by accident. Pattinson actually asked director Matt Reeves to make Bruce more withdrawn, “kind of agoraphobic?”. Yes, it was a bold move, but it paid off.

His performance was dark, intense, and totally different from previous Batmen. It proved once and for all—Pattinson is more than just a heartthrob. However, even after playing one of the most iconic characters ever, Pattinson said people don’t recognize him as much these days. Maybe it’s because he’s not “fresh meat” anymore, as he puts it.

Maybe it’s the Batsuit. Perhaps it’s the scruffy indie film looks. Either way, he’s cool with it. Robert Pattinson’s next big movie is Mickey 17, a sci-fi black comedy by Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, which is set to release on March 7. It’s about a man who keeps getting cloned every time he dies. At this point, it’s clear—Pattinson isn’t here to do the obvious. And if anyone doubts that? Well, “he’s Batman.”

