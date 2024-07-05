Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are head over heels after welcoming their first child together. The engaged couple announced their pregnancy in November 2023 when Waterhouse performed at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

The couple began dating in 2018 and have been in a relationship for nearly six years. While talking with The Sunday Times in 2023, the Melrose Meltdown singer admitted that, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.”

As the couple embarks on a new journey, here’s everything to know about the Twilight star Robert Pattinson and artist Suki Waterhouse’s relationship.

July 2018: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Dating Rumors

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted showing PDA in London in 2018. A source confirmed to People that the duo is indeed together.

January 2019: Suki Waterhouse Celebrates Birthday With Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse celebrated her 27th birthday with Pattinson by her side at Casa Cruz in London. The couple were joined by Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, and Liv Tyler. After a few weeks, the couple were again spotted holding hands in London.

April 2019: Robert Pattinson Talks About Suki Waterhouse For The First Time

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Robert Pattinson opened up about Waterhouse for the first time while talking about his love life, including past relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. Although he said good things about his exes, he was a bit hesitant in talking about his romance with Waterhouse. When asked to talk about her, he said, “Do I have to?” He then expressed, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better.”

He continued, “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

May 2019: Robert Pattinson Celebrates Birthday With Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson celebrates his 33rd birthday with Waterhouse at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. They were hanging outside the restaurant and were joined by actor Tom Sturridge.

January 2020: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Engagement Rumors

In early 2020, Suki Waterhouse was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger during a Dior dinner party in Paris with the actor. However, the engagement rumors weren’t confirmed by the couple.

May 2020: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Lived Together in London

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Batman production was halted and Pattinson and Waterhouse lived together in London.

April 2021: Suki Waterhouse Posts Picture With Robert Pattinson In Background

Waterhouse shared a picture of herself on her Instagram and made it official with Pattinson as fans spotted a framed photo of Waterhouse kissing Pattinson on the cheek.

February 2022: Robert Pattinson Reveals Suki Waterhouse Teased Him For His Batman Role

In an interview for GQ’s March 2022 cover, Pattinson shared how Waterhouse teased him when their repairman turned out to be a superfan of DC Comics. He said, “He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I’m looking at her like: ‘Shut the f— up! Why are you doing this to me?’ She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

In the same month, Pattinson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he recalled how watching The Batman made Waterhouse teary-eyed. He said, “I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

December 2022: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Red-Carpet Debut

The couple attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, and made their four-year relationship official by walking the red carpet together for the first time. Waterhouse shared a snap on her Instagram writing, “Will never forget this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.”

February 2023: Suki Waterhouse Talks About Robert Pattinson

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse opened up about her relationship with Pattinson and shared, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.” She further admitted that she still gets “incredibly excited” when his name pops up on her phone.

May 2023: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Attend the Met Gala

Waterhouse and Pattinson attended the Met Gala as a couple and wore Fendi and Dior. Both looked stunning as Waterhouse rocked her look in a sheer floral dress while the Harry Potter alum wore a custom blue suit with a pleated skirt.

November 2023: Suki Waterhouse Reveals Pregnancy With Robert Pattinson

In November 2023, Waterhouse announced her pregnancy with Pattinson onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. She shared on stage, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

December 2023: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Are Engaged

After sparking engagement rumors again in November 2023, a source confirmed to People that the pair is officially engaged and “both want to be married” as it is “important for them.”

March 2024: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Child

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted pushing a pink stroller in Los Angeles as per the photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

April 2024: Suki Waterhouse Announces Sex of Baby

During her performance at Coachella, Waterhouse revealed the sex of the baby, sharing that she and Pattinson welcomed a girl. She said, “I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies, and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

July 2024: Suki Waterhouse Gushes About Robert Pattinson

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Waterhouse gushed about her fiancé Pattinson. She expressed, “I light up when I’m around him. I definitely became a lot more fun when I met him.”

Must Read: Justin Bieber Paid In Staggering Millions To Perform At Big Fat Ambani Wedding! Pop Star Charged 40% More Than Standard Fee

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News