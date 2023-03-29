Robert Pattinson is among the Hollywood A-listers and is often praised for his work. The actor never fails to entertain his fans with his acting skills. However, becoming a professional actor was not his goal. Scroll down to know how he ended up in showbiz.

Pattinson began his acting career with an uncredited role in the 2004 historic drama Vanity Fair. He went on to bag the role of Cedric Diggory in the fourth instalment of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. However, his work in the Twilight film franchise brought him immense fame. The actor also became the new Batman of DCEU with the 2022 film The Batman.

Robert Pattinson often gets candid about his personal and professional lives. Back in 2014, in an interview, the actor revealed that he did not want to become an actor. Moreover, he even avoided taking a drama GCSE, which was an exam that acting students had to take before entering a university. The actor revealed that his drama teacher also told him not to act.

During a conversation with Daily Beast, Robert Pattinson revealed that he got into acting only to impress his crush but later developed an interest after his first stint at doing theatre. Robert said, “I have no idea why, to this day. I did that, and another play afterwards, then randomly got an agent. But I think it was just the first time you do something—performance—it’s incredibly addictive.”

However, The Batman star grew fond of his career as he matured. He said, “It’s a strange feeling. And then you start to feel it for yourself as you get older. You realize that you can get lost. It’s like doing music—you can do a scene and be like, ‘I don’t feel like myself at all.’ And you don’t know where it came from. It’s kind of nice.”

