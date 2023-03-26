Daniel Radcliffe needs no introduction. The Harry Potter star has been ruling fans’ hearts ever since he was a kid, yet he has managed to stay away from the spotlight and not disclose details of his personal life. However, a rep of the actor recently revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke, are expecting their first child together.

Daniel and Erin first met on the sets of their 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and soon began dating. The couple has been together for over the last decade. Despite staying away from the limelight, Daniel had often gotten candid about his dating life and revealed that he has a “really nice” one. The two also shared screens in the 2016 film Don’t Think Twice and Miracle Workers Season 3.

Now, the 33-year-old actor is all set to embrace fatherhood with his longtime partner. According to a report by PEOPLE, the actor’s rep confirmed the news. However, the actor did not say anything about the new chapter in his life.

Ever since the news of Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s pregnancy came out, their fans cannot help but shower them with love. While one wrote, “I’m so happy for him,” while another wrote, “that child’s gonna have amazing genes.”

A fan also wrote, “I feel so old, jesus.”

A fourth one reminded Daniel of his reel son’s name in the Harry Potter series, and wrote, “Albus Severus Potter.”

Seeing Radcliffe’s previous performances playing a dad, we can only assume that the actor would make a good one. While he did not talk about kids in recent times, he did mention his wish to have them last year. In October, Daniel Radcliffe told a news portal how he would not want fame for his kids, yet he would love to have them around on his film sets.

He added that he would love to see his kids find film sets interesting and willing to work in one of the departments. While talking about how film sets could be good for kids to learn different things, he weighed on avoiding the “fame side” for kids.

Koimoi team wholeheartedly congratulates the new parents-to-be.

