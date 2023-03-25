Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has been grabbing headlines since last year owing to his controversial remarks. The rapper received a lot of backlash for his antisemitic comments after publicly expressing his love for the Nazi Germany leader. As a result, Ye inspired over 50 antisemitic incidents across the US.

Ye received a massive backlash in the US due to his hate speeches against the Jewish community. In December, Ye even expressed his fondness for Adolf Hitler and asked Jews to forgive the Nazi leader.

During his interview with Gavin McInnes, which was aimed to prevent Kanye West from becoming an anti-Semite, he said, “Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love.” Ye further ignited the discussion by saying, “You can’t force your pain on everyone else.” This and his other statements have now influenced dozens of incidents aimed at Jews.

According to a report by the Anti-Defamation League, 59 incidents were reported in the last three months of 2022 in which the anti-Semites referenced Kanye West. Two incidents were reported as assaults, while ten were of harassment or antisemitic vandalism in schools. Things did not end here as neo-Nazis also showcased a banner on a highway in Los Angeles that read, “Kanye was right about the jews.”

In Illinois, gravestones at a Jewish cemetery were thrashed with swastikas and slogans, “Kanye was rite.” The incidents also included a physical attack in which the perpetrator yelled, “Kanye 2024!”

Speaking about 2023, the report claims that the incidents have continued. In Florida and Alabama, white supremacists set up college booths with a banner that read, “Ye is right, change my mind.”

