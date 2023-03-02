American rapper Kanye West enjoys a massive fanbase. The songwriter has 24 Grammy Awards in his kitty. Now, that’s quite a big record, isn’t it? However, the popular star has his own fair share of controversies. He is known for his unpredictable behaviour and bizarre statements. When it comes to candid confessions, he never shies away from speaking his mind. The rapper once confessed that he was exposed to p*rnography at the age of 5 and left everyone shocked. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read this throwback story.

Kanye often keeps making headlines for his personal life. Be it his much-talked relationship with Kim Kardashian to even his spat with the media, the star is known for controversies. He once confessed that he became an s*x addict post the death of his mother and he was exposed to p*rnography at the age of 5. Well, that’s quite shocking!

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Kanye West opened up about his p*rn and s*x addiction and some honest confessions. He said, “Playboy was my gateway into full-blown p*rnography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at the age of 5, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age 5, to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in open, like it’s Ok. And I stand up and say, you know, it’s not okay.”

The 45- year -old rapper further revealed that religion helped him beat the addiction. Talking further about it he said, “With God, I have been able to beat things that had a full control of me. That Playboy that I found when I was 5 years old was written all over the moment that I was at MTV Awards with Timberlands, the Balmain jeans- before people were rocking Balmain jeans – and the Hennessy bottle.” (He was referring to an award show where had interrupted Taylor Swift on stage).

He further added, “That was such a script out of a rockstar’s life. My mom had passed a year before, and I had said, ‘Some people drown themselves in drugs, I drowned myself into my addiction (to s*x).”

