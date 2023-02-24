After the controversial trial with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is the most talked about bachelor of the town. As the actor is preparing for his next outing in a period drama, we wonder what would be going on in his love life. He was previously linked with his advocate Camille Vasquez and the rumours were spreading like wildfire. However, they are still friends and have a professional relationship as per many reports.

On the other hand, another popular celebrity once admitted to having a crush on the Captain Jack Sparrow actor. Kim Kardashian, a beauty mogul who is in controversies every day and now revealed in an old interview that when she was a teenager she was ‘obsessed’ with Johnny Depp. Read on to find out more about it!

In a conversation with Australia’s Daily Life, Kim Kardashian revealed she used to swoon over Johnny Depp when she was a teen as he had “that bad-boy streak”. She says, “I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so hot. He was gorgeous and had that bad-boy streak – especially when he was with Winona Rider and then Kate Moss.”

Kim Kardashian revealed she used to look at couples and wonder what attracted them to each other. She also added, “I didn’t go for bad boys as a general rule and I never went for party boys but was certainly attracted to Johnny Depp physically.”

As the social media was married to Kanye West during the interview, she described him as the “perfect” man for her. “All men should be like my husband Kanye. He is very selfless when it comes to our relationship. He is giving and loving. He is respectful and has a great understanding about my needs,” said Kim Kardashian.

