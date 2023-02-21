American rapper and singer Kanye West is quite well known for his outspoken views that have received significant media coverage. Often his views have sparked controversies on social media. He also landed in trouble last after several brands fired him for his anti-Semitic comments.

A number of companies that severed connections with him were JP Morgan, Adidas, and Balenciaga. Yet, it appears that those businesses are now having financial and reputational problems since Ye’s collaboration was terminated.

JP Morgan Chase, Kanye aka Ye’s former bank, severed ties with him after he made public criticisms of the organisation. The reported s*xually graphic emails that former JP Morgan Bank CEO Jes Staley exchanged with the late notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public less than four months after Staley dropped the Sneaker mogul, according to a CNN report.

Staley exchanged almost 1,000 emails with Epstein from his JP Morgan Bank email account between 2008 and 2012, according to a US Virgin Islands government probe, while he was being investigated for child s*x trafficking. While Epstein was in jail, Staley would go to Epstein’s home in the Virgin Islands.

2022: JP Morgan bank cut ties with Kanye for anti-Semitism 2023 : JP Morgan is accused of being involved into the child trafficking of Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/YstLFs5q2F — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 16, 2023

Kanye and the French fashion house Balenciaga broke off their relationship in October citing the rapper’s controversial anti-Semitic remarks. The New York Times report claimed that Balenciaga discontinued their holiday campaign portraying young children holding teddy bears while dressed in bondage harnesses and s*xually graphic costumes the following month.

As the business was charged with paedophilia, the hashtag #cancelBalenciaga became popular on Twitter. In response, Balenciaga posted an apology on their Instagram story. Their statement read, “We strongly condemn the abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being.” The campaign was also removed from their official website.

In October 2022, Kanye also lost his contract with Adidas. It was revealed in October, which means that the sportswear company might lose more than $1 billion in revenue by 2023. The decline in his Yeezy brand shoes, one of the company’s most well-known goods, is primarily responsible for the loss of revenue. Kanye previously threatened legal action against Adidas and vented his anger at the company for making business decisions without his approval.

Kanye has not publicly commented on any of the companies’ current controversies.

